DANBY — A man found dead on the side of a Danby Road on Thursday “appears to have suffered multiple gun shot wounds,” according to the Vermont State Police.
On Thursday afternoon, a news release stated the death was considered “suspicious.” An update to the release said the man appeared to have been shot.
However, authorities have described him only as an adult man and said they were still trying to identify him according to a release sent around 5 p.m.
About 8:45 a.m. on Thursday, police were notified that the man's body was found on the side of Danby Mountain Road in the area between Scallop Drive and Currier Road.
The Vermont State Police had multiple officers investigating on Thursday including members of the Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Crime Scene Search Team, Victim Services Unit and Field Force Division. The Bennington County Sheriff’s Department and staff from the Medical Examiner's Office also responded.
The body will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.
Anyone with information that could aid investigators is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Rutland at 773-9101. Tips also may be submitted online anonymously at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit, the release stated.
