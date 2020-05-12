In a Tuesday news release, the Vermont State Police said troopers have determined, “following laboratory analysis and continued investigation,” that Christopher G. Louras, 33, of Rutland was responsible for the fatal shooting of his cousin Nicholas Louras, in October.
The body of Nicholas “Nick” Louras, 34, of Rutland, was found in Salisbury after police began to investigate the incident in Rutland on Oct. 8 which led to a firefight with police in which Christopher G. Louras was killed.
Christopher G. Louras is the son of former Rutland City mayor Christopher C. Louras. Nick Louras is the nephew of current mayor David Allaire.
Capt. Scott Dunlap, commander of the Major Crimes Unit of the Vermont State Police, said the statement sent Tuesday may be the last public statement from the investigation. The Tuesday statement asked that anyone with information about the case contact VSP but Dunlap said he doesn’t know that police will learn any more at this stage.
“I’m not anticipating any follow up. Unfortunately, I don’t know if we’ll ever know the motive with both Chris and Nick being dead,” he said.
Dennis Wygmans, the state’s attorney for Addison County, said Tuesday he had reviewed the case and no criminal charges are pending.
The first public sign of the incident happened early on the morning of Oct. 8.
A man, later determined to be Christopher G. Louras, fired shots at the Rutland City police station. Police were able to use surveillance video to identify the car involved and caught up with Christopher G. Louras near the intersection of Washington and Wales streets.
Christopher G. Louras was followed by police, who had turned on their emergency lights and sirens, to the parking lot of the Rutland Shopping Plaza
While driving through the parking lot, Christopher G. Louras pointed his weapon, a Smith & Wesson M&P-15 rifle, a weapon similar to the AR-15, out of the window of the Ford Focus he was driving. He didn’t stop even after police rammed the back of the Focus twice.
Christopher G. Louras fired his weapon before stopping his car and fired again, after getting out of the car, toward police.
No officers were hurt but they returned fire and Christopher G. Louras was killed.
Police found the M&P-15, which was owned by Louras, had 15 cartridges remaining in a 30-cartridge-capacity magazine. On the front passenger seat of the Focus, two more 30-cartridge-capacity magazines, each loaded with 25 cartridges were recovered.
On Wednesday, Dunlap said police didn’t know where Nick Louras was shot and killed but said police did not find any shell casings near the body, indicating he was shot elsewhere.
Police were looking for Nick Louras on Oct. 8 because of the incident with Christopher G. Louras.
Dunlap said police knew Nick Louras had been driving the Ford Focus before Christopher G. Louras was driving it in Rutland.
While police were trying to locate Nick Louras, a passerby reported seeing a body along Route 53, also known as Lake Dunmore Road, in Salisbury,
Dunlap said police have not yet determined why Christopher G. Louras shot his cousin.
“We don’t have anything in our investigation that links (Nick Louras’ death) to any direct drug involvement in between the two. We don’t really have a clear motive as to why Chris killed Nick,” he said.
While Dunlap said police don’t know exactly when Nick was killed, evidence indicated the shooting happened Oct. 8.
Dunlap said police know that Nick Louras left his place in Rutland City between midnight Oct. 7 and 12:30 a.m. Oct. 8. “Nick was going to pick up Chris,” he said.
The Ford Focus was later recorded by the video camera on a Vermont State Police cruiser traveling south on Route 7 around 1:30 a.m. in Brandon near Otter Valley High School.
Dunlap said there was a number of things that resulted in police concluding Christopher G. Louras shot Nick Louras including the results of laboratory work, analysis of DNA, interviews conducted by detectives, reports on where the men’s respective phones were at that time and the video that showed the Focus, which Nick Louras was driving when he left his home, was now traveling south from the Salisbury area toward Rutland.
“It’s a culmination of thing, and we have nobody else that we came across that would be, other than Chris and Nick, that were together on that evening,” he said.
In February, Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan said his office had reviewed the incident and concluded the actions of the three Rutland City and one Rutland Town officers involved were justified and no charges would be filed.
The incident has had a lasting effect on Rutland. The organizers of Project VISION began a process of updating their mission and goals after Nick Louras’ death when members raised questions about whether Project VISION was accomplishing its goals.
