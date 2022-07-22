ROXBURY — Northfield Police, along with the FBI Task Force, raided a trailer in Roxbury early Friday and at least one of a half dozen persons arrested will face drug charges in federal court, officials said.
Kamari Hollis, 26, believed to be from Connecticut was named in a federal criminal complaint filed late Friday afternoon for possession of crack cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and powder cocaine with intent to distribute, records show.
The investigation, which began with Northfield Police, uncovered a witness that said Hollis would see a minimum of 40 drug customers in a day, federal court records show.
“Hollis has and sells crack cocaine and heroin, but most of the time puts fentanyl in the crack because people buy more of it,” a court affidavit noted.
Hollis was found in a back bedroom in a small trailer at 329 Thurston Hill Road in Roxbury shortly after 6 a.m., court records show.
Found in the room with Hollis was 560 grams of crack cocaine, 422 individual glassine bags of heroin/fentanyl, 116 grams of fentanyl and 50 grams of powder cocaine, records show.
Hollis was reaching toward the left side of the bed where the drugs and a loaded .45-caliber handgun were found, court records show. The gun will be turned over to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, a court affidavit said.
Hollis, also known as Max, had been staying at the trailer for two weeks as was a second person named “Jamal” who is believed to be the boss, but was not home, the court affidavit said.
Hollis was lodged at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans. He is due in U.S. District Court in Burlington on Monday.
U.S. Attorney Nikolas Kerest said only one arrest, as of late Friday afternoon, was headed to federal court. He said state arrest warrants and citations for the other defendants would be up to local officials to release to the public.
Northfield Police Chief John Helfant said later that Officer Karie Tucker obtained a state search warrant for the trailer as part of an ongoing criminal investigation.
Two people found at the trailer had pending state arrest warrants, the chief said. They were: Amanda Conant, 31, of Roxbury named in four state warrants, while James Badger, 20, with addresses in Roxbury and Randolph had one pending warrant, the chief said.
Conant was lodged at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington.
Calvin Mears, 19, of Roxbury, Steven Arnold, 19, of Roxbury and Jasmine Brown, 19, with recent addresses in Roxbury, Braintree and Randolph all were found at the trailer and ordered into Vermont Superior Court in Barre for possession of narcotics, the chief said.
Badger also has been ordered into state court for narcotics possession, Helfant said.
The four state possession charges are based on small amounts of personal use heroin and crack cocaine, the chief maintained.
Tucker’s investigation dovetailed into a report about a stolen Yamaha four-wheeler and a plow from Northfield, the chief said. While visiting the trailer earlier in the week, Tucker spotted what she believed was the plow, police said.
The four-wheeler and the plow were both recovered during the raid Friday, Helfant said.
He said investigators were expecting up to seven people at the trailer and had a heavy police presence from Central Vermont for the raid. Also participating were both Barre City Police and the Department of Motor Vehicles with their K-9 Units, the Berlin, Montpelier, state and Capital Police and the Sheriff’s Departments from Washington and Orange Counties.
