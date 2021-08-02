The Vermont State Police are investigating two armed robberies that took place on Sunday.
No one was hurt in either incident.
On Sunday morning, a man, who appeared to be alone, entered the Maplefields at the intersection of routes 7 and 3 in Pittsford, and picked out a soda before going to the counter, according to a news release.
At the counter, the man displayed a knife and demanded money from the register. He left the store with money, the soda and three packs of cigarettes, police said, adding that they did not say how much money was taken.
The man was wearing an orange T-shirt, light-colored cargo shorts, a camouflage hat, a blue neck gaiter or mask and black shoes with white soles.
The robbery was reported around 5:20 a.m.
On Sunday night, a man with a knife robbed the Cumberland Farms on Main Street in Wallingford in a manner that appeared to have a number of similarities to the robbery in Pittsford, according to a second news release.
A man, who appeared to be alone, entered the Cumberland Farms and picked out a soda before going to the counter, the second news release said.
At the counter, the man displayed a knife and demanded money from the register. He left the store with money along with the soda and two packs of cigarettes, they said. Police did not say how much money was taken in the Wallingford robbery, either.
The man was wearing a black T-shirt, light-colored cargo shorts, a dark-colored baseball hat with a yellow brim, a light blue neck gaiter or mask and black shoes with white soles.
The robbery was reported around 11:30 p.m.
Last week, a news release stated police were investigating a robbery at Mac’s gas station in Fair Haven that happened on Wednesday around 2:45 p.m.
In that incident, a man, who appeared to be alone, also displayed a knife to a clerk and demanded money. In that case, the man also left the store with cash.
Adam Silverman, spokesperson for the Vermont State Police, said police believe the Wallingsford and Pittsford stores may have been robbed by the same person, but the Fair Haven store appears to have been robbed by a different person.
Anyone with information about the robbery at Maplefields is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in New Haven at 388-4919 or the Rutland barracks, at 773-9101, if the caller has information about the robbery at Cumberland Farms.
Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit
patrick.mcardle @rutlandherald.com
