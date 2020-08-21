WATERBURY -- A 5-year-old boy drowned in the Waterbury Reservoir at the Little River State Park in Waterbury on Thursday, according to the Vermont State Police.
Police received a call around 2 p.m. requesting assistance locating Henry Beaird, 5, of Burlington, at the park.
When troopers arrived, rescue personnel were trying to revive Beaird. Despite the efforts of bystanders, members of Waterbury Rescue and the Waterbury Fire Department and a helicopter medical crew, Beaird was pronounced dead on scene.
Police said Beaird had been camping with his parents at the state park when he went missing, and was located unresponsive a short time later in the reservoir.
Beaird’s body was being taken Thursday evening to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death.
