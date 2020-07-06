BARRE — A homeless man, who has been held without bail for the past 10 months, will have two weeks to decide whether to accept the state’s offer to settle all of the felonies – including one count of attempted second-degree murder – against him.
A change of plea hearing that was set for Monday was scrapped late last week, and while Tyler Wallin, 22, didn’t participate in the status conference that was held in its place his lawyer, Dan Maguire did.
Maguire wasn’t in the Barre courtroom Monday morning and neither was Deputy State's Attorney Bridget Grace. Both lawyers participated by telephone in a brief hearing Judge Mary Morrissey said shed little new light on how the case against Wallin will proceed.
Wallin has been held without bail at the Southern State Correctional Facility since he was arrested last September, and Maguire told Morrissey he may need to travel to Springfield to personally review the substance of the state’s offer with his client before making any decisions.
“The state has made an offer to resolve all the pending charges,” he said. “It includes a significant sentence.”
Maguire said he received the offer late last month and hadn’t yet had an opportunity to consult with Wallin — a conversation he predicted would likely need to occur in person given the gravity of the proposed plea deal.
Maguire did not disclose the details of the state’s offer and it isn’t clear what charges Wallin would be expected to plead guilty to and what sentence he would he would face as a result of a potential change of plea.
During his September arraignment, Wallin pleaded not guilty to a list of charges, including felony counts of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated first-degree domestic assault, and aggravated assault. He has been held without bail ever since and while a plea deal has been in the works since last October, those conversations only recently yielded the offer Maguire wants to discuss with Wallin, who could be sentenced to up to life in prison if convicted of all the charges he now faces.
Grace told Morrissey part of the delay stems from difficulty contacting the victim in the attempted murder case.
With jury trials scheduled to resume in September and Wallin still being held without bail, Morrissey said told the lawyers she is interested in knowing whether a deal could be reached or preparations for trial should start to be made. In an effort to obtain that answer sooner rather than later, she scheduled a status conference for July 21.
Maguire said two weeks should be time enough for him to consult with Wallin, decide whether to accept the state’s offer, or make a counter-proposal.
“If we don’t have an agreement we’re going to know that pretty quick,” he said.
In the event a deal can’t be swiftly reached, he said Maguire said he would likely have to begin preparing for trial by deposing the victim in the attempted second-degree murder case.
That charge stems from an incident court records indicate the victim relayed to a Barre police officer who indicated she was unable to provide a written statement of her own, due to injuries allegedly caused by Wallin.
For the attempted murder charge, Officer Jacob Frey, of the Barre City police, said in his affidavit a woman went to the police department to get some of her things. Frey said the woman was the victim in a case where Wallin had assaulted her. He said he wanted to get a statement from the victim for the assault, but she couldn’t write due to the injuries from Wallin so she told Frey what happened, according to the affidavit.
The victim reported she and a friend drove by Wallin and asked him to get into the car, according to court records. She told police the friend told Wallin that she could see the injuries Wallin inflicted on the victim.
Frey said this made Wallin mad and he jumped on the friend’s car and punched her. Later that night, the victim told Frey she was walking in Barre when Wallin saw her and started to follow her.
She told Frey that Wallin attacked her for 15 to 20 minutes using his fists and slapping her. Frey said the victim reported Wallin hit her so hard her earrings fell out of her ears. She told Frey that Wallin also choked her with his hands, forearms, knees and feet.
Frey said the victim reported that Wallin told her multiple times he was going to kill her and she was going to die.
Wallin also has been charged with assaulting the victim at the Budget Inn, a man outside the inn on Aug. 27, 2019, and another man behind Jiffy Mart on North Main Street in Barre on Aug. 11, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.