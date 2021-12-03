Officials with Planned Parenthood of Vermont said Thursday the efforts in Vermont to protect reproductive rights, including abortion, even if Roe v. Wade is overturned or weakened, show those in the state are “controlling their own destiny,” according to Lucy Leriche, vice president of public affairs at Planned Parenthood Vermont Action Fund.
“The Supreme Court is messing with our rights and Vermont is leading the way. We’re controlling our own destiny by deciding to take matters into our own hands and protecting the right with the most powerful vehicle we have available to us, which is our state constitution,” she said.
There have been some reports in the media about abortion activists, both supporters and opponents, looking at the next steps if the Supreme Court supports a Mississippi law that would curtail abortion rights.
Vermont already has a law protecting abortion rights. Passed in 2019, the law forbids government entities from interfering with abortion access and establishes reproductive rights, including abortion, as a “fundamental right” in the state.
If the Supreme Court issues a decision in favor of the Mississippi law, that largely bans abortion after 15 weeks, Leriche estimated about half the states in the U.S. would enact laws that would essentially ban abortion. But she said she couldn’t say whether that would bring more women to Vermont for the procedure.
“That’s really not the thing we’re focusing the most on right now in our organization,” she said.
Instead, the staff at the nonprofit is trying to protect reproductive rights as much as possible during a period of “volatility on the national level,” Leriche said.
She noted the passage of H.57, an “act relating to preserving the right to abortion,” and the effort to amend the state constitution.
“We are realizing, we can’t take these rights for granted. We’ve had these rights in Vermont since 1973 with the Roe decision, and we reinforced them with state law, but we also know that a new state Legislature could be elected in the coming years and come in to repeal the law with a simple majority and pretty quickly,” she said.
An amendment to the Vermont Constitution must be approved by lawmakers in two consecutive legislative sessions. If approved, it will then be voted on by Vermonters.
Work on the amendment began in 2019, where it was approved by the House and the Senate. In a second session, the Senate approved it again and the House of Representatives is expected to vote again early in the 2022 session.
Leriche said she expects a vote by Vermonters in 2022 during the general election.
Alison Bates, a nurse practitioner in Maine and director of medication abortion, sedation and ultrasound for Planned Parenthood of Northern New England, said any abortion restriction will “disproportionately harm communities that are under-resourced.”
“Any threat to this fundamental right is one that we take really seriously,” she said.
Bates said it was a “hard question to answer” on what might happen if changes to access across the country bring more patients to New England but said she was hopeful Planned Parenthood might be “poised to hopefully take care of more people.”
She added that if half the states restricted or banned abortion, it would be a “tall order” for the remaining states to meet that need.
Leriche said looking at the bigger picture, restrictions on abortion in multiple states would damage the pipeline of training and experience for those medical professionals trained in those specialties.
She also noted that while much of the national conversation is about abortion, the constitutional amendment would also protect other reproductive health care like a person’s right to become a parent and carry a pregnancy to term and the right to choose or refuse temporary or permanent birth control.
While staff at Planned Parenthood are trying to protect rights women have had for almost half a century, Bates said there are reasons for concern.
“The threat is real. … As somebody who takes this right very seriously, this is a very upsetting time,” she said.
