COLCHESTER — The Planned Parenthood clinics in Rutland and Barre are among those that will remain open, while the one in Bennington is among those that will close, Planned Parenthood of Northern New England announced Friday.
“To rise to the moment that we are in, we have made the difficult but strategic decision to close five of our part-time health centers effective June 12,” stated Kai Williams, senior vice president of health care delivery at Planned Parenthood New England. “Our patients and our long-term ability to provide care are at the center of every decision we make, which is why we also plan to expand hours at seven additional health centers. We believe these decisions will ensure that we can continue to serve northern New England for generations to come.”
Planned Parenthood is closing the centers in Bennington, Hyde Park, Middlebury, St. Albans, and Claremont, New Hampshire. No health centers in Maine are closing.
While several centers are shutting down, seven others are expanding hours. Barre, Brattleboro, Williston, Exeter, New Hampshire, Sanford, Maine, Biddeford, Maine, and Topsham, Maine, will expand in the coming months. These places will be open a minimum of four or five days a week. The telehealth option will remain available, according to Planned Parenthood.
There will be no changes in Burlington, Rutland, St. Johnsbury, and White River Junction, Derry, New Hampshire, Keene, New Hampshire, Manchester, New Hampshire, or Portland, Maine
Planned Parenthood of Northern New England claims it is working with those impacted by the closures to find them new jobs within the organization.
Eileen Sullivan, communications director for Planned Parenthood of Northern New England, Vermont, stated that there are a number of reasons behind this decision.
“Throughout the first two years of COVID-19, PPNNE did not make large changes so that we could have a clearer picture of the needs, trends, and projections for the organization and the health care industry before acting,” she stated in an email. “The pandemic, ceaseless political attacks, nation-wide staffing shortages, increased costs, and fewer funding opportunities have prompted PPNNE to examine what is most sustainable for our organization and our staff long-term.”
She said there are 12 staff members who will be impacted by this decision. The hope is they will be able to work at another site or through Planned Parenthood’s telehealth program.
The announcement comes at a time when reproductive rights are in the news.
In early May, a draft U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade was leaked to the public. Planned Parenthood of Northern New England called it “horrifying and unprecedented.”
“If the Supreme Court allows states to ban abortion, we do not anticipate immediate changes to abortion laws in Vermont,” stated Lucy Leriche, vice president of public affairs at Planned Parenthood Vermont Action Fund. “But elections matter. If a majority of anti-abortion politicians take control of the legislature, they could pass laws restricting or even banning abortion.”
The group has urged people to vote for the Reproductive Liberty Amendment on the ballot in Vermont for November. It would amend the state’s constitution to secure individual reproductive rights and freedoms such as “whether and when to become pregnant, use temporary or permanent birth control, or seek abortion care.”
