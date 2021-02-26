PITTSFORD — Esports are coming to town.
“Esports is a growing thing and more and more kids are playing,” Recreation Director Nelson Brown said Thursday. “You can actually play in college now.”
Brown said he and the town’s recreation committee were thinking of activities that could be done with little risk of spreading the coronavirus and that esports was one option that met the department’s needs.
Visit the town’s website at bit.ly/0226esport where registration can be done for $30 per person.
Brown said four games are available: Madden 21, a football game; Rocket League, soccer but played with cars; Fortnite, a battle royale game; and Super Smash Bros, an action-fighter game featuring Nintendo characters.
He said registration closes on March 29 with the league launching on April 12 and ending May 15.
Brown said people provide their own game systems and play from home, however the league itself is managed by GGleagues, a company based in Chicago. He learned of GGLeagues through the Vermont Department of Forest, Parks, and Recreation.
“They created it for Vermont, so you’re only playing other kids in your division and you’re only playing people in Vermont in your division,” Brown said. “So if you sign up with us, you are representing Pittsford, Vermont, and you can be playing another kid in your same age division from Barre or Burlington. So it’s a really safe, monitored program.”
He said it’s something kids can do who aren’t normally into sports, but are looking for a similar type of activity to do with others around the state.
There’s an age bracket for adults, as well.
GGLeagues is a company that formed about two years ago, said its chief operating officer and co-founder Kevin O’Brien.
“We originally started in the collegiate sports, running leagues for college intramural programs, but over the past year, we’ve moved into the youth esports base and are now running for different communities across the country,” he said.
The company has gained traction in the northeast, namely Massachusetts and New Hampshire, and is now seeing growing interest in Vermont. O’Brien said there are several towns and schools he’s been speaking to about starting an esports league, but as of Friday only Pittsford, Randolph and Hartford are ready to go.
There are three age brackets, 8 to 12, 13 to 18, and 18 and over.
“Once registration is closed, we’ll combine all of the different communities in Vermont into a Vermont league, and then you’ll be able to compete against not only people from your community but other communities as well, and ultimately you’ll have kind of like a state champion for whoever wins that league,” he said. “Everything is done on the GGLeagues platform. We have our own league administrators, our own referees that are there each week to make sure each match is going smoothly, and we also have our own communications platform on our website, so all communications between teams are done directly on our website, which is fully moderated by our staff.”
He said the pandemic has led to a boost in interest for esports, with recreation departments and schools looking for alternatives to in-person programming.
keith.whitcomb @rutlandherald.com
