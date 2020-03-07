PLAINFIELD — The Plainfield Co-op Board of Directors announces Peter Youngbaer has been hired to be its next general manager.
He is a longtime Plainfield community member and for many years was executive director of Peoples’ Health and Wellness Clinic in Barre. Youngbaer also led the Vermont Coalition for Disability Rights, once served as a state representative, and is a graduate of Goddard College.
