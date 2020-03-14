SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Medical Care Systems announce Dr. Katrina Taylor has been named chief medical officer. Dr. Taylor has held the positions of Springfield Hospital medical staff president, medical staff quality officer, and participated on the credentials, strategic planning and medical staff by-laws committees.
She joined SMCS in September 2006, caring for patients at Ridgewood Internal Medicine on River Street in Springfield, as well as in the hospital. In 2008, she became the first full-time hospitalist at Springfield Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.