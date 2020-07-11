BRATTLEBORO — Erik Rosenbauer, Brattleboro Retreat Director of Security, was elected chair of the Vermont Healthcare Emergency Preparedness Coalition (VHEPC). VHEPC is a multi-disciplinary partnership that collaborates with its members, stakeholders and surrounding communities to improve and expand emergency preparedness, response and recovery capabilities across the state. Members include health care organizations, emergency medical services providers, emergency management agencies, public health professionals, jurisdictional entities, and business and volunteer organizations.
