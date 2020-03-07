CENTRAL VERMONT — Northfield Savings Bank announces organizational moves to strengthen its business and community banking services.
These promotions are as follows: Rosemarie White – vice president, commercial banking; Megan Cicio – vice president, commercial services; Marsha Wimble – vice president, commercial banking; Wendy Kellett – senior community banking officer; and Maryellen LaPerle – vice president, mortgage banking officer.
