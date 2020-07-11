RUTLAND — Rutland Young Professionals recently welcomed five new members to its board of directors, led by board president Kim Rupe.
New board members include Matt Britt from Heritage Family Credit Union (who will also serve as secretary), Amy Laramie from Killington/Pico Resorts, Jacob Pluta from White Cap Realty, Vanessa Robertson from Facey Goss & McPhee P.C., and Fran Sun from Rutland Regional Medical Center and Shark + Sparrow Clothing.
