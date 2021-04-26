PAWLET — An attorney for the town is asking the state Environmental Court to hold Daniel Banyai in contempt of a March 6 order directing him to cease operations at his shooting school, dismantle the buildings there, and pay the town $46,000.
The motion was filed April 21 by attorney Merrill Bent, of the firm Woolmington, Campbell, Bent & Stasny, P.C., on behalf of Pawlet.
According to Bent’s motion, Banyai has done nothing to comply with the court’s order and continues to use the 541 Briar Hill Road property for prohibited purposes.
“Given that the Court has already imposed a significant penalty, it is clear that even more significant fines are necessary to address Mr. Banyai’s intentional and flagrant disregard of the Court’s Order,” Bent wrote. “Further, given Mr. Banyai’s failure to make good faith efforts to comply with the Court’s Order, the Town seeks an order that would permit it to direct agents to complete the deconstruction efforts, with costs assessed against the landowner.”
The motion also asks that the court find Banyai in criminal contempt should he violate existing and future court orders.
According to court documents, Banyai had been operating a firearms school at his property since 2017, though he didn’t have the necessary permits to do so. The situation attracted statewide and national media attention, with the New York Times reporting Banyai’s relationship with the town and his neighbors has been highly strained, with people saying they feel unsafe.
Bent stated in her motion that Banyai hasn’t hired a Vermont-licensed surveyor, as the March 6 order gave him 30 days to do. The motion also accuses Banyai of attempting to delay the court.
“While continuing to make efforts to delay finality in the Court proceedings, Mr. Banyai simultaneously invited the media to the Property to film his intentional violation of this Court’s Orders,” Bent stated, claiming that while Slate Ridge’s Facebook page is no longer active, Banyai, though other social media channels, advertised a “Second Amendment Picnic” for April 17.
“Such (an) event did take place,” wrote Bent. “The event itself is not objectionable, however Mr. Banyai and his invitees engaged in activities that were expressly prohibited by the Court’s Orders. They also filmed and photographed it.”
She notes a YouTube video uploaded by PCP Media titled “Slate Ridge Picnic.” The video’s description claims 50 people were at the event and that other media were present.
“In the opening of the video, interviewer Adam McLain, states: ‘[T]he range has been legally shut down. [Banyai] was legally supposed to tear everything down. And I can tell ya, ain’t nothing been torn down, so that’s pretty, pretty awesome that we have some very civil disobedience going on.’” reads Bent’s motion.
Bent wrote that vendors can be seen in the video, engaging in commercial activity.
“Another individual interviewed by PCP Media — purportedly the Vermont State Militia founder and spokesperson — stated that his organization was ‘looking for places where we can train in a reality based setting,’ and has used Slate Ridge as their training site for the last 12-18 months,” wrote Bent.
She also claims that Banyai is interviewed in the video and makes a statement indicating he was aware of the court’s decision.
Bent did not return calls or emails seeking comment. Banyai declined to comment for this article and asked the Herald to not contact him again.
keith.whitcomb @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.