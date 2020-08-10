State election officials are hoping most voters will have opted for absentee or mail-in options when it comes to Tuesday’s primaries.
Secretary of State Jim Condos said at a remote press conference Monday that as of that morning 104,000 people had cast their ballots. He expects more to come in, as 152,000 ballots were requested.
Voting will look different this year, given the COVID-19 pandemic and measures taken to limit its spread.
Condos reminded people that for ballots to count they must be delivered to the town clerk’s office or to a polling station by 7 p.m. Tuesday. Post marks don’t count, said Condos, adding that he’s been in regular contact with United States Post Office personnel and doesn’t expect any issues with delivery.
That said, it was recommended that those mailing in their ballots do so by Monday or Tuesday of last week. Anyone who didn’t is encouraged to contact their town clerk for speedier options.
“If someone has lost their ballot, they can still vote at the polls on election day,” he said, adding that these people will be asked to sign an affidavit stating they lost their ballot. For those who bring their ballot to the polls, they’ll be asked to sign an affidavit saying they haven’t yet voted.
“I want to be very clear, the polls will be open (Tuesday) as usual for every voter who needs to vote, whether they’re returning a ballot they already have or whether they’re voting in person,” he said.
Voters are asked to follow Gov. Phil Scott’s mask mandate, as well as rules and guidelines put in place by town clerks.
Condos said people are encouraged to bring their own pens to fill out their ballots.
Those who see an issue with a polling place’s procedures are advised to first bring it up with the appropriate town clerk or the local Board of Civil Authority.
“Voting is a constitutional right and we instructed the town clerks not to deny someone access to voting just because they don’t decide to follow the restrictions,” said Condos. “What we’ve asked the clerks to do is set aside a location where they can send someone, that’s still in the public view where they go to fill out their ballot.”
He said he expects most will follow the mask mandate, but there are options for people who can’t or won’t wear one to vote.
“We are asking that people wear masks when coming into the town hall unless they’ve got a preexisting condition,” said Georgette Wolf-Ludwig, town clerk of Fairlee and president of the Vermont Municipal Clerks' and Treasurers' Association. “We don’t turn anyone away but we’re also offering curbside voting, so if someone wants to vote in their car they can do that.”
She said every town and polling place will be a little different. Tuesday is expected to bring warm weather, and she’s mulling moving some things indoors.
Condos said many towns will allow voting from vehicles. Voters will pull up, be checked in, provided with a ballot and a place to park while they fill it out.
“As they leave they will deliver their ballots to an election worker who will receive them in ballot boxes to be transported to the tabulator, or mingled with ballots inside to be counted by hand after 7 p.m.,” he said.
While he’s not expecting significant delays counting votes, Condos warned that official results might take longer than years past.
“We need to move away from the notion that the election process ends and then everything else is official the moment the polls close on election night, that’s just not how that process works,” he said. “Generally, across this country, we must be ready for the reality that accurately counting the election with integrity this year may take longer than in times past.”
He said unofficial results would be on the Secretary of State’s website as town clerk’s report results.
Condos said he was not aware of any specific disinformation campaigns targeting Vermont, but his office has direct contacts with Facebook and Twitter personnel should those platforms be used to interfere with the process.
He said it’s possible this election will break the record for turnout during the primaries set in 2016 at about 120,000. He said he won’t know until all town clerks have certified their results.
Wolf-Ludwig said she is expecting a lot of people to vote, but how many do so by mail or in person remains to be seen. She’s hoping most people go via the mail.
“Honestly it’s very exciting because people are voting who have never voted in the primary in Fairlee, so voter turnout is much higher, it’s much easier for people. It’s exciting to see that,” she said.
