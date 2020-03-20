With public health officials recommending people not gather in groups of larger than 10 in order to dampen the spread of the novel coronavirus, holding government meetings open to the public can be a challenge.
It’s one local governments are meeting using teleconferencing, but there are some things to get used to, plus some legalities to abide by.
Rutland Town Select Board held its first-ever teleconferenced meeting Tuesday. On its warning, it posted the number people could use to dial in, plus the access code.
“I think our first teleconferenced Select Board meeting was, overall, a success,” said Select Board Chairman Joshua Terenzini in a Thursday interview. “I think it’s new for many people who haven’t been used to using a teleconference system in their professional careers, but I think it’s probably the new normal for us going forward so we can limit crowd sizes to 10 or under.”
There are rules to follow for such meetings that have long been in place, said Deputy Secretary of State Chris Winters on Thursday. Those rules, however, weren’t made with a pandemic in mind and thus require an in-person option be available. An agent of the government has to be present in a location warned and made accessible to the public where the meeting can be heard and participated in.
Terenzini said for the board’s Tuesday meeting, Administrative Assistant to the Select Board Bill Sweet was at the Town Office in case anyone from the public showed up. They didn’t, he said.
Winters said the Senate is contemplating a bill that, among other things, would waive that requirement for the current situation.
“We want to be really careful about doing this and having it been narrowly done and for a limited time frame because the public’s right to know is so important, and it’s so ripe for abuse,” he said. “Some select board somewhere, if it wanted to get something passed or something done under the radar, this would be a great time for them to do it. We’re not terribly worried about that, but it does happen out there, so we can’t just say the public isn’t going to be able to attend. Under these circumstances they can still attend electronically through the remote portion of the meeting.”
Senator Jeanette White, D-Windham, is chairwoman of the Senate Committee on Government Operations. She said the Senate has been meeting remotely this past week and while it can’t vote without officially convening at the State House, it’s working on a bill package that would address many issues related to the coronavirus outbreak, among them narrowly changing this provision of the open meeting law so that an in-person option isn’t required.
White said the Senate may convene next week for a vote.
Winters said the secretary of state’s office asked the Legislature to require these remote meetings be recorded, but it doesn’t appear the suggestion was taken. Still, the office recommends municipal and school boards do this.
Terenzini said Sweet is looking into recording options for the board to use going forward. For its Tuesday meeting, a free teleconferencing service was used, but there are some services that automatically records the calls.
Winters said he’s doubtful the Office of the Attorney General would prosecute an entity for violating the law while it adjusts to these unusual circumstances, but boards, if they don’t act in accordance with the rules, run the risk of having decisions they make at these meetings being undone by those who might challenge them.
