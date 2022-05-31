MONTPELIER — Swimming and open fires aren’t allowed at fishing access areas, the state is reminding people as summer begins.
According to the Fish and Wildlife Department, there are 196 designated access areas for Vermont’s rivers and lakes. Legally, there are only certain activities allowed in these areas, namely launching boats and fishing. Swimming isn’t allowed, nor are open fires. With swimmers, there’s a risk of them being hit by boats while the fires and their remnants can make it unsafe for boats, as well as leaving a mess.
The department claims that funding for the purchase and maintenance of these areas was obtained via the sale of fishing licenses and motorboat registrations, and federal taxes on fishing equipment. The funding sources don’t allow them to be spent on activities that would interfere with fishing or boating.
Littering, camping, picnicking, and the general parking of vehicles isn’t allowed at fishing access areas, either, as is commercial activity.
“Vermont State Game Wardens will be strictly enforcing the rules at state fishing access areas this summer,” stated Col. Jason Batchelder, chief game warden. “Please help keep our lands clean and open for others to enjoy, and report violations to your local warden or use the anonymous Operation Game Thief hotline at 1-800-75ALERT. Reports of time-sensitive violations should be called in to a local State Police radio dispatcher who can contact a warden.”
