The Vermont Department of Health reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, but no new deaths.
The health department announced 628 positive tests for COVID-19 as of Thursday out of 8,181 tests. On Wednesday, the state had identified 605 cases of COVID-19.
According to the health department, there have been 23 deaths in Vermont attributed to COVID-19. That number hasn't changed since Tuesday.
As of Thursday, 33 people were hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19, while 44 were in the hospital while being tested for COVID-19. On Wednesday, there were 35 people hospitalized for COVID-19 and 40 people hospitalized for testing.
Vermont has identified three cases of COVID-19 in Grand Isle County and one case in Essex County. Last week, Grand Isle and Essex were the last two counties in Vermont showing no COVID-19 cases but testing sites were opened in both counties.
Dr. Mark Levine, commissioner of the health department, said medical officials wanted to expand testing in the two counties to determine whether the lack of identified COVID-19 cases meant the virus wasn't there or the testing wasn't being done in those areas.
