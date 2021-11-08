The U.S. Postal Service is reminding folks there will be no mail delivery or retail services on Thursday, Veterans Day, however carriers will be delivering Priority Express mail and working on other guaranteed next day services.
It also reminds people that it hires many veterans. Job listings can be found at usps.com/careers
