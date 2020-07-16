Gov. Phil Scott this week signed legislation into law intended to address racial bias and excessive use of force by law-enforcement officer, although he sent legislators a letter that stated, “we must continue to strengthen and refine this bill.”
In a letter to legislators dated July 13, Scott said Vermont had been “committed to fair and impartial policing for years (but) there is clearly more work to be done.”
“This is a pivotal moment for meaningful change and legislative action needed to occur quickly. I know it was difficult to take on these complex issues under the time constraints during this unprecedented pandemic and with the understanding that we must continue to strengthen and refine this bill,” Scott noted.
After being introduced in January, the bill was taken up again June 8, before being passed by both houses of the Legislature on June 26 and delivered to the governor’s office July 7.
The bill addresses issues such as reporting racial data about people who have an encounter with police, neck restraints, and the requirements of using body cameras or other recording devices.
Michael Schirling, commissioner of the Vermont Department of Public Safety, said the law “represents a good starting point.”
In January, which Schilling pointed out was before the death of George Floyd and the renewed emphasis on calls for police reform, the department “put forth a suite of ideas around public safety modernization.”
That proposal was refined to a 10-point plan that Schirling said “could create quite a bit of progress and really create a template for the rest of the country on how to modernize the way law enforcement is delivered.” While some of those ideas were incorporated into at least drafts of legislation, Schirling said, ultimately, there wasn’t enough time to discuss all the proposals in a nuanced way.
However, he said he hopes lawmakers will resume the discussion next session.
“We’re continuing to do that work even as the Legislature has adjourned. We’re hoping that the community is going to lead many of these discussions so, in part, the pace is tempered by the need to engage a wide cross-section in this work as it accelerates,” he said.
Xusana Davis, executive director for racial equity in Vermont, said the bill the governor signed, S.219, was “huge” because it acknowledged the need for change and that process would take time.
“Because oftentimes people in decision making positions think, ‘Well, we’ve done something and that’s probably enough.’ They just think it’s done and dusted and move on to the next thing,” she said.
Davis said she had stated her concerns about the speed with which the bill was finished and signed into law and “what that could cost us.”
“It is imperative that when we do broad, structural change that has big ramifications for marginalized communities, that we do so in partnership with those communities, that we’re deferring to people who are impacted by the work and that the reforms that we’re making are informed by their need and not just by the limitation of what we’re willing to do,” she said.
Davis said she hopes legislative leaders will hear from people of color as they refine the bill and that they look beyond a small handful of people who provide input repeatedly because they have connections or relationships with state government that make them accessible.
Tabitha Moore, director of the Vermont NAACP, said several people who testified shared Davis’ concerns about the speed of the process and the lack of depth among those who had been asked to provide input.
“That right there is a set-up. Because if the Black and brown people are telling you what we need, in order to create effective legislation and you ignore it, then you just perpetuated the problem,” she said.
While Moore said “incredible thought” went into S.219, she said the law is not proposing real systemic change that could make a difference.
“This is what happens when white people realize that racism is a thing. They freak out. They want to fix it immediately. And they create solutions for black and brown people without the maximum participation of black and brown people in a way that makes sense to black and brown people and to basic human needs,” she said.
James Lyall, executive director of the Vermont ACLU, said lawyers at the nonprofit had testified in Montpelier on the bill and agreed it needed work.
“I think the bigger point and the one that we underscored in our testimony and the point we will continue to make is that S.219 did not do nearly enough to respond to this moment, to respond to the crisis in policing in this state and this country and that far more work needs to be done,” he said.
