The Green Mountain National Forest is reminding snowmobilers to exercise caution on trails once the snow piles up in the next few weeks and the riding season begins.
Heed all gates and signs, and stay off closed roads and trails, says the Forest Service.
“Forest Service employees and several snowmobile clubs throughout Vermont have been working to clear trees and other debris from trails. However, trail users should continue to use extra caution early in the season as some trees may be weak due to snow accumulation and downed tree hazards are likely,” the service announced Tuesday. “Snowmobilers are also asked to adhere to COVID-19 precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) along with local and state health and safety guidance.”
Snowmobiling is allowed on designated trails in the Green Mountain National Forest between Dec. 16 and April 15.
“We are concerned about user safety,” stated John Sinclair, forest supervisor for the Green Mountain and Finger Lakes National Forests, in a release. “Patrols which are aimed at enforcing rules and regulations, monitoring trail conditions and providing visitor information will occur throughout the Forest.”
The GMNF works with state and local law enforcement as well as the Vermont Association of Snow Travelers (VAST) to keep the National Forest trails safe. There are 470 miles of trail that GMNF and VAST work together on.
“All of these trails allow mixed uses, so people are snowshoeing, hiking, and cross-country skiing, as well as using snowmobiles. Snowmobilers should travel responsibly and yield to other users,” stated Sinclair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.