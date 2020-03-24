Green Mountain National Forest has closed its offices, but remains reachable online.
The Forest Service announced Tuesday it’s taking these measures to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
“As we work through an unpredictable and rapidly changing situation, health and safety is our number one priority,” said John Sinclair, forest supervisor for GMNF. “We are committed to continuing to support our communities and fulfill our mission as we all work together to minimize the impacts and spread of COVID-19.”
Contact numbers for the various offices are as follows:
-- Forest Supervisor’s Office, Rutland: 802-747-6700
-- Rochester-Middlebury District Office, Rochester: 802-767-4261
-- Manchester District Office, Manchester: 802-362-2307
Visitors to the GMNF are encouraged to visit www.fs.usda.gov/main/gmfl/home for the latest information.
