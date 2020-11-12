Folks who prefer to cut their own Christmas trees from National Forest land can now apply for a permit to do so online.
The U.S. Forest Service announced Thursday that this is the first time people will be able to buy the permits via the internet. The fee is $5, as usual, but buying it online comes with a $2.50 service fee.They can be found at bit.ly/1112Xmas. Permits can still be purchased at a Green Mountain National Forest office if one calls ahead of time. Children in fourth and fifth grades can also get a free tree voucher if they apply online at everykidoutdoors.gov.
The limit is one tree per household. The trees can’t be resold.
Permit holders may only cut trees from designated areas, maps of which can be found at the websites for the district ranger stations.
Trees must be under 20 feet tall and must be cut no higher than six inches from the ground. Permit holders must clean up after themselves, keeping wood debris from roads, culverts and ditches. Trees can’t be cut from Congressionally-designated wilderness areas, active timber sale areas, campgrounds, picnic areas or day use sites. Other special areas, as designated on the maps, are off limits for cutting as well. The permit must be fixed to the tree once it’s cut.
The GMNF recommends people make sure they have enough space for the tree in their house and vehicles, and to observe the usual safety guidelines for heading into the woods, including letting people know where you’re going, checking the weather ahead of time, and bringing a map and compass.
Contact information for local GMNF stations is as follows:
— Forest Supervisor’s office, 231 N. Main St., Rutland, 747-6700
— Manchester Ranger Station, 2538 Depot St., Manchester Center, 362-2307
— Rochester Ranger Station, 99 Ranger Rd., Rochester, 767-4261
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.