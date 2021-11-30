Folks who want to cut their own Christmas tree on National Forest land can get their permit to do so online.
A permit to cut a Christmas tree from the Green Mountain National Forest costs $5. If bought online, there’s a $2.50 surcharge. Permits can also be bought in person at the GMNF offices in Rochester and Manchester.
Fourth-graders can get a free voucher by visiting everykidoutdoors.gov, part of the Every Kid Outdoors initiative
Two permits are allowed per household. Trees obtained this way can not be resold. Trees can only be cut from designated areas and must be shorter than 20 feet tall. People aren’t allowed to cut them any higher than 6 inches from the ground. Permit holders must also remove trash and litter resulting from cutting the trees.
The permits aren’t valid in Congressionally-designated wilderness areas, active timber sale areas, campgrounds, picnic areas and day-use sites. Certain other areas are off limits as well. Maps of where one can cut can be found online at the GMNF website or at the ranger stations.
The Forest Services recommends, before going out to cut a tree, that permit holders measure the area they’re going to put the tree to make sure it will fit. They should also observe basic forest safety practices such as telling someone where they’re going, checking the weather forecast, bringing a map, spare vehicle keys, and starting out early in the day.
