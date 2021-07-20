DANBY — Police are investigating a rollover crash in Danby Sunday that resulted in the death of a Mount Tabor man.
Scot Rafus, 51, was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer westbound on Danby-Pawlet Road when he drove off the north side of the roadway, causing the sport utility vehicle to roll before stopping overturned in the westbound lane.
Police say Rafus was ejected from the SUV. He was taken to Rutland Regional Medical Center and later died from his injuries.
Police said he wasn’t wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
Troopers from the Rutland barracks of Vermont State Police were notified of the crash around 5:20 p.m. Sunday.
VSP were assisted on scene by the Northshire Rescue Squad, the Granville Rescue Squad from New York, Danby Volunteer Fire Department and the Pawlet Volunteer Fire Department.
— Staff Report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.