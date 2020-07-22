An auction for three moose hunting permits will end at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 12, with winners announced the following day, according to the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department.
The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Board authorized 55 moose permits for the 2020 season. The three being auctioned are valid in Wildlife Management Unit E, in the northeast corner of the state. They can be used for the Oct. 1-7 archery season or the Oct. 12-22 regular season.
A sealed bid form is required. A bid packet can be obtained by calling 828-1190 or emailing Cheri.Waters@vermont.gov.
The minimum bid is $1,500. Bids have been over $4,000 in the past and the department notes there were more permits being auctioned then. The bid does not cover the cost of a hunting license — $28 for residents, $102 for nonresidents — nor a moose hunting permit fee which is $100 for residents and $350 for nonresidents.
Proceeds from the auction go toward Fish & Wildlife educational programs.
“Moose density in WMU-E, where the hunt will occur, is more than one moose per square mile, significantly higher than any other part of the state,” stated Nick Fortin, a biologist with the department heading the moose project. “Moose densities greater than one per square mile support high numbers of winter ticks which negatively impact moose health and survival.”
He stated that according to researchers, low density in the moose population lowers the number of ticks.
The department reminds out of state hunters that COVID-19 travel restrictions may be in place come hunting season.
