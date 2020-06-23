Middlebury College plans to bring students back to the campus in fall, according to a letter from Laurie Patton, the college’s president, that was posted to the Middlebury website on Monday.
“While this fall will look much different than at any time in our history, I am grateful that we will be able to come together again in a way that upholds educational opportunity while maximizing the health and safety of the entire Middlebury community,” Patton wrote.
The letter, which is almost 3,000 words long, provides a lot of detail about what Middlebury’s leaders will expect but also explains that not everything has been decided.
While Patton said the goal is to “support in-person learning as much possible,” many classes are expected to have some live instruction and some remote instruction.
Of about 530 classes, about 175 will be taught online.
The semester is expected to last for 12 weeks. Classes will begin Sept. 8 and on-campus classes will end Nov. 20, followed by a week of break. Classes are planned to resume Nov. 30 with a week of remote instruction, followed by remote final exams
There will be no October break.
Before coming to the campus, students are expected to observe a 14-day quarantine and only to go to the college if they are not exposed to anyone with COVID-19 and have no symptoms.
Students will be tested for COVID when they arrive on campus and one week later. Between the collection of samples and the receipt of the test results, expected to be 24 hours later, students are expected to quarantine in their dorms.
There are other conditions expected to be unique to this year. Students can have one person accompany them while they move in but only students will be allowed inside the dorms.
The letter says, “Initially, off-campus travel will be very limited and carefully monitored.”
Patton’s letter acknowledges “student life will look different at Middlebury in the fall.”
The letter notes that Middlebury students participate in sports and arts program but cautions those activities will probably not be what a college student expects.
“This will not be a traditional fall on campus in any respect, including for those activities,” Patton said.
Details are still to come about sports and clubs for the fall semester at Middlebury, the letter said.
“While we will not be able to organize large-scale events in person, we look forward to working with our Student Government Association, Middlebury College Activities Board and others on campus to devise small-group, outdoor, and virtual programs that will comply with Vermont Department of Health guidelines and allow for healthy interactions and lively discussion,” Patton said.
Students and their families were told they will receive more information about dining, fitness and other activities later in the summer.
