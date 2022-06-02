BURLINGTON — A Colorado man, who authorities say impersonated a U.S. Marshal four years ago in Vermont to abduct and kill a Northeast Kingdom man, pleaded not guilty Thursday in U.S. District Court in Burlington to a charge of kidnapping.
Jerry Banks, 34, of Fort Garland, Col. denied the felony charge that carries a life sentence or a death sentence if requested by the U.S. Attorney General.
He is charged as the hired hitman for kidnapping and fatally shooting Gregory C. Davis, 49, of Danville on Jan. 6, 2018, as part of a coast-to-coast conspiracy, records show. Banks crossed state lines and used a phone in a kidnapping that was “for reward and otherwise,” the indictment said.
Banks is one of four defendants arrested so far in connection with the abduction and killing that officials say was sparked by Davis saying he was going to blow the whistle on a multimillion dollar oil investment fraud case, court records show.
Davis and his wife, Melissa, who was pregnant with the couple’s seventh child at the time, were home at 884 Hawkins Road when the imposter knocked on the door about 9 on a Saturday night. The lone individual, dressed as a lawman, claimed he had an arrest warrant for Davis for a racketeering charge in Virginia, records show.
Vermont State Police said Davis was dead — and still in handcuffs — when found around 4:30 p.m. the next day by a passer-by. Davis was in a snowbank off the side of Peacham Road in Barnet — about 15 miles from his home. He had been shot in the head and torso. Vermont State Police said 22-caliber shell casings were found nearby.
Davis had moved to Vermont from New Jersey about three years earlier and worked in Barre for Safety-Kleen, a national environmental consulting firm, records show. A company cellphone was found inside his jacket at the scene.
Court records show Banks called a co-defendant, Aron L. Ethridge, 42, of Henderson, Nevada, on Jan. 7, 2018 “to inform him that Davis has been successfully kidnapped and murdered.”
Chief Federal Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford agreed Thursday to appoint Assistant Federal Defender Mary M. Nerino at taxpayer expense based on a financial affidavit filed by Banks. She asked for 90 days to investigate the case and consider filing pre-trial motions.
Crawford gave her an Aug. 1 deadline and said the time would not count toward the Federal Speedy Trial Act, which requires a trial within about 70 days unless there are legal exclusions.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul J. Van de Graaf told the judge there was considerable evidence collected. He noted there were more than 20 search warrants executed in the case and considerable phone and electronic records to review.
Banks answer a few biographical questions from Crawford during the 11-minute hearing. Banks responded he had not been under a doctor’s care and had not been treated for narcotic addiction. Banks said he graduated from high school and he had subsequent jobs that he described as “mechanical.”
Before the hearing began, Nerino showed Banks more than a dozen photographs that had been photocopied and shared by the prosecution.
The defense did not object to the motion by the prosecution to detain Banks in prison pending further proceedings.
Crawford made a judicial finding that Banks could be considered a danger to the community and a risk to flee and there were no known conditions that would allow his release.
Prosecutors noted searches at the defendant’s Colorado residence and his temporary quarters in Wyoming resulted in the confiscation of firearms, including a 9mm handgun and a so-called “ghost gun.” Ghost guns, which have no serial number and are untraceable, can be purchased online and assembled at home. They are often obtained by prohibited buyers, domestic abusers and gun traffickers — without a background check.
“Someone who would kill for money would likely kill or improperly influence a witness or otherwise seek to influence the course of a trial that would result in his life in prison,” Van de Graaf wrote in court papers.
He noted Banks has no close family and no regular employment. He said his Colorado property is mortgaged and worth little. It is about three hours south of Denver and about a half hour from the New Mexico border.
“The defendant has no reason to stay in the United States. The defendant’s prior actions also demonstrate a serious risk to the safety of potential witnesses. The complaint affidavit outlines strong evidence that the defendant killed someone he did not know for money,” the longtime prosecutor wrote.
Banks was arrested in April while working at Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming by a joint task force that included Vermont State Police. During an April 12 hearing in Wyoming, U.S. Chief Magistrate Judge Kelly H. Rankon ordered Banks delivered by federal marshals to Vermont. Banks arrived May 25 and this was his first court hearing.
He is detained at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans. Banks, with a reddish beard, wore green prison “scrubs” over a white T-shirt when led into the courtroom in handcuffs for the court hearing. No cameras are allowed in federal court in Vermont.
Banks was the first person arrested in the elaborate scheme. That was soon followed by Ethridge, who is charged with conspiring between October 2017 and January 2018 with Banks and others known and unknown to the grand jury in the kidnapping case, records show.
When investigators first approached Ethridge near his home April 7, he denied any knowledge of the case and provided other false statements, records show. However, within a day or two, he went to the FBI and began to tell the real story over a couple days.
U.S. Attorney Nikolas “Kolo” Kerest has declined interviews in this case and other criminal cases since his appointment in December 2021. His office has declined to say when and where Ethridge was arrested. There are no known public records of his arrest until April 19 when jailed in Vermont.
The statements by Ethridge led to the arrest of Berk Eratay, 35, of Las Vegas and a self- proclaimed doctor, Serhat Gumrukcu, 39, of Los Angeles on charges they conspired to use cellphones in interstate commerce to help in the murder for hire.
Ethridge admitted he hired “Banks to kill Davis and that he was in turn hired by Eratay (his former neighbor and friend for years) and Gumrukcu to find someone to murder Davis,” court records note.
A federal prosecutor in Nevada reported Serhat Gumrukcu was identified early on as a likely suspect in the Vermont homicide because he and his older brother, Murat Gumrukcu were the only people known to have a dispute with Davis. The dispute would potentially be a motive for the “execution,” he said.
In 2017, Davis was threatening the Gumrukcus about going to the FBI with evidence the two brothers “were defrauding him in a multimillion-dollar oil deal,” court records maintain. The records show the Gumrukcus had entered into the oil deal with Davis in early 2015.
Serhat Gumrukcu is listed as a co-founder and inventor at Enochian BioSciences Inc. He claimed on the company website he holds a medical degree and doctorate from Russian universities, but authorities said this week they question the claims.
During the four-year investigation the FBI and Vermont State Police uncovered an elaborate scheme by following electronic clues left behind by the suspects in the case.
The Vermont State Police never placed the Davis case on its list of unsolved homicide cases posted to the department’s website seeking help from the public in solving the case.
Court records show Ethridge and Eratay were friends and neighbors in Henderson, Nev. and Eratay approached Ethridge over a year before Davis was killed to see about arranging a murder. Ethridge eventually agreed to assist Eratay, the records show.
Banks was later approached and Ethridge received more than $110,000 in cash from Eratay as payment for the hit with a portion going to pay Banks, according to FBI Special Agent Patrick Hanna.
Besides murder-for-hire and kidnapping, authorities now report the ongoing investigation is focusing on other crimes, including wire fraud and murder to obstruct justice.
