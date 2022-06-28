A local man was charged with a felony after police said he used a tractor to strike a vehicle with people inside, following a traffic dispute in Killington last February.
Brian M. Merrill, 46, of Rutland, pleaded not guilty on June 13 in Rutland criminal court to a felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Merrill was released without bail but ordered not to have contact with the family.
The charge against Merrill is based on an affidavit written by Chief Robert Montgomery, of the Killington Police Department, who said he was dispatched on Feb. 11, around 5:50 p.m., to a “minor two-car motor vehicle crash.” The dispatchers told him “things were beginning to escalate” and there were concerns the dispute might become violent.
Montgomery said when he got to Route 4, he spoke to Deanna Burnham who said her son, Keegan Burnham, and husband, Kevin Burnham, were up the road at the end of the driveway and the car they had been in was rammed by a tractor. Montgomery said Deanna Burnham was speaking in a “excited and frantic tone.”
The affidavit said that when Montgomery reached the area, Keegan Burnham also told him a tractor had rammed their vehicle, and he said he had video of the incident.
Montgomery said he looked at the video and recognized Merrill as the driver.
Keegan Burnham said a truck had hit a vehicle driven by his mother, Deanna Burnham. He said the family followed the truck until it pulled into a driveway. Keegan Burnham said they they parked at the end of the driveway to keep the driver from leaving.
He told Montgomery they were waiting for police to arrive when they saw the tractor coming toward them and that it hit their vehicle. Keegan Burnham said he feared the tractor driver was trying to flip the car or push them onto Route 4.
Montgomery said he followed what appeared to be tractor tire marks on the driveway toward a home. He said he saw a pickup truck but no tractor in the driveway or nearby.
While Montgomery was by the house, Merrill came outside, the affidavit stated. He allegedly admitted to being involved in a crash and leaving the area to go to the home. Montgomery said he asked why Merrill didn’t wait for the police, and Merrill told him he believed the incident with the Burnhams was “escalating” and he was with his daughter, so he left because he “felt fear for her safety.”
Montgomery said he asked what happened with the tractor. The affidavit stated Merrill told him that he was moving snow banks with the tractor when he saw there were vehicle lights at the end of his driveway. He said when he neared the area, he saw it was the Burnhams and told them to leave.
“Merrill stated they refused to leave so he got back on the tractor and struck the Burnham vehicle with the bucket of the tractor in an attempt to move it from his driveway,” the affidavit said.
After getting more information on April 27, including statements from the Burnhams, Montgomery said he was able to review the video again.
He said the video showed a tractor approach the Burnham vehicle. Merrill gets out and the video, which did not have audio, appeared to show a short conversation before Merrill gets back on the tractor.
Montgomery said the video showed the tractor move toward the Burnham vehicle and the bucket was lowered to the ground before it drove into the passenger side of the Burnham vehicle.
The affidavit stated Merrill and his daughter came to the Killington police station on May 6 for an interview. They were told they did not need to be there and could leave at any time, Montgomery said.
In his written statement, Brian Merrill allegedly stated he had been involved in a “fender-bender” crash but decided to drive to the Killington Deli, where he planned to call the police, to be off the main road.
Merrill said he was being followed by a pickup truck. In separate statement, Keegan and Kevin Burnham told police they were following Merrill because his truck had hit her vehicle and he then “fled,” the affidavit stated.
Merrill said he drove to his father’s home, where the alleged incident took place. He said he drove the tractor to the end of the driveway and told the Burnhams “to please wait for the police anywhere else.” Merrill said both men were very aggressive with him and he told them he would move them if they didn’t move, the affidavit stated.
“So I got into the tractor and slid the bucket under the tire but the tractor was not big enough. So I drove back down to my father’s house and waited for the police,” Merrill said in his statement, according to the affidavit.
If Merrill is convicted of the charge, he could be sentenced to up to five years in jail.
