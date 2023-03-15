A New York man has been arrested in the killing of another New York man in Rutland late last year in what a witness told police was a dispute over drug-dealing territory.
Vermont State Police said Trayvon Kisling, 18, of Staten Island, New York, pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Rutland County criminal court to a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Jonathan Naranjo, 26, of Brooklyn, New York. First-degree murder carries a potential life sentence and a 35-year minimum. Kisling was ordered held without bail, though a hearing was scheduled for Thursday on whether it was appropriate for him to be held in an adult detention facility.
Court records described Kisling as a dealer of cocaine and heroin operating out of Rutland and going by the nicknames “G” and “Little G” and that Naranjo was similarly engaged, using the alias “SP.”
Naranjo was found dead in his car, having suffered gunshot wounds to the torso, after he crashed into a parked car at the corner of State Street and Cleveland Avenue late in the afternoon of Nov. 7. Rutland City Police said at the time Naranjo was known to local law enforcement, though they would not say how, and that he appeared to have been targeted
Vermont State Police announced Wednesday that their investigation had identified Kisling as the shooter and that they learned earlier this month he was likely to be in Vermont.
The latter turned out to be the case, and police said they found him shortly after noon Wednesday in his car at a Shell gas station in Brandon. The Vermont State Police tactical services unit was supported by other State Police units and the FBI, according to a news release.
According to affidavits, police used video footage from businesses and residences in the area to identify the car the shooter was driving and then other people who were in the car, and that another also witness came forward to implicate Kisling.
Rutland County State’s Attorney Ian Sullivan, in arguing for Kisling to be held without bail, said that witnesses described a “cat-and-mouse” game that indicated Kisling was “trying to hunt down” Naranjo. Sullivan also said that in the aftermath of the shooting, Kisling threatened to kill a witness.
Public Defender Christopher Davis said that he would not contest the request to hold without bail, but did ask for an “interest of justice” hearing regarding whether Kisling should be held in a facility for adults or one for juveniles. Sullivan said his understanding after consulting with the Vermont Department of Corrections and Vermont Attorney General’s office was that state law calls for such hearings for defendants younger than the age of 19.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.