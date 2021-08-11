A Colchester man could be facing up to 17 years in jail after police said he attempted to run a a truck off the road on Route 22A in Fair Haven on Saturday.
Matthew M. Huante, 26, of Colchester, pleaded not guilty on Monday in Rutland criminal court to a felony charge of aggravated assault with a weapon and a misdemeanor charge of driving in a grossly negligent manner.
During Huante’s arraignment, Deputy State’s Attorney Karen K. Reynolds asked Judge David Fenster to impose a $1,000 bail. She said he had multiple pending charges in Chittenden County including possession of cocaine, driving with a suspended license and simple assault.
“This appears to be an escalation of previous behavior. He also has a criminal history in Florida, Tennessee and Arkansas which could indicate ties out of state which increase the risk of flight as well as the multiplication of charges with the addition of the Rutland charges to the Chittenden (County) charges,” Reynolds said.
After noting that Huante is not currently employed, Fenster said he was declining to order Huante to post bail but imposed an unsecured appearance bond for $1,000. If Huante failed to appear for future court appearances, he could be required to pay the money to the state.
The charges against Huante are based on an affidavit from Trooper Christopher Loyzelle, of the Vermont State Police, who said he had been notified around 6:50 p.m. Sunday of a “road-rage type incident” that had allegedly begun in Shoreham.
Dennis Devac, 24, who was driving the truck, had called police to say another driver was chasing him and had hit the trailer he was towing. Loyzelle said as he was driving to Fair Haven in response to the call, he heard over the scanner that officers from the Castleton Police Department had stopped the “aggressor’s vehicle.”
Devac said he and his girlfriend, Christina Tang, 24, were driving to Brooklyn when he noticed a car approaching his truck at a high rate of speed. He said the car tried to pass him but seemed to be unable to do so initially because of the traffic on the road.
While the car, which was only described in the affidavit as a small black car, was behind Devac’s truck, it hit the trailer, Devac said, which caused the truck to “jump.”
According to Devac, the car eventually passed his truck but once it did, the car’s driver stepped on his brakes causing Devac to also use his brakes to prevent hitting the car. He told Loyzelle that using his brakes in that way caused his truck to swerve into the opposite lane of traffic.
“Devac stated in his statement that he was scared and did not know what this guy could do,” Loyzelle wrote in the affidavit.
Devac told police the driver got out of the car at one point during the incident, ran into the road and threw something at his truck.
Loyzelle said Tang told him she had made a video of part of the incident that showed “erratic driving and the (car) slamming on the brakes.” He said she provided a copy of the video to police.
The affidavit said Detective Shaun Hewitt, of the Fair Haven Police Department, spoke to Huante. He said police had learned that Huante was driving with a criminally suspended license and the license plates on the car were not assigned to that car.
“Huante was asked what took place and he gave an unintelligible response,” the affidavit said.
A witness who spoke to police by phone, but who was not identified by name in the affidavit, said she had witnessed a “road-rage incident,” which she said had started in Shoreham.
The alleged witness said she had seen the car drive the truck off the roadway on “multiple occasions” and said she had also seen the driver get out of the car and throw things at the truck.
Loyzelle said Huante was taken to the Rutland barracks for processing.
“Huante was spitting in the back of the cruiser during the transport and became irate. He began yelling racial slurs and threats to the trooper transporting him. While at the barracks, Huante was belligerent, yelling obscenities. Huante made antisemitic comments and urinated in the holding cell,” Loyzelle wrote in the affidavit.
The charge of aggravated assault is punishable by up to 15 years in jail if Huante is convicted. The charge of grossly negligent driving carries a maximum penalty of 2 years in jail.
