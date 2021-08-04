A local man is being held in jail after being accused of assaulting a woman in front of her mother in Rutland on Saturday.
Nickolas N. Majek, 25, of Rutland, pleaded not guilty in Rutland criminal court on Monday to a felony count of first-degree aggravated domestic assault.
The charge was modified because Majek has already been convicted of a charge of aggravated domestic assault. He was arraigned in November for second-degree aggravated domestic assault and convicted of the charge, for which he is on probation, in April.
The charge against Majek is based on an affidavit written by Officer Oscar Menjivar, of the Rutland City Police Department, who said he was dispatched to a Cleveland Avenue home around 3 p.m. Sunday to respond to a report of a domestic assault.
At the home, Menjivar spoke to a 35-year-old woman, who has a relationship with Majek, and her mother.
The woman had been the victim in an Oct. 31 assault for which Majek was convicted in April.
Menjivar said the woman appeared injured. He noted she was bleeding and that a black eye appeared to be forming as he was interviewing her.
According to the affidavit, the woman said she had been injured when she intervened after Majek allegedly threatened her mother.
The woman told Menjivar that Majek had knocked her down and hit her at least three times. She said he had kicked her at least once when she was on the floor.
Her mother gave police a statement that confirmed he allegedly assaulted her although she said it had happened too fast for her to have an accurate estimate for the number of times he allegedly struck her.
Menjivar said he asked the woman a number of questions about the history of alleged abuse, including whether she feared he might kill her. After noting her responses, he told her how to apply for a relief from abuse order and provided information so she could contact the staff at NewStory shelter in Rutland.
The affidavit said another Rutland City Police Department officer, Jared Dumas, found Majek, took him into custody and brought him to the police station.
Menjivar said he contacted Majek’s parole officer, Megan Champine, to tell her about the new citation being given to Majek. He said she told him that Majek had already been scheduled to appear in court on Monday to be charged with violating his probation conditions from a separate incident.
During Majek’s arraignment on Monday, he was also the subject of a motion filed by Deputy State’s Attorney Victoria Santry asking he be held without bail.
Santry noted that Majek had, at the time he was arrested on Saturday, a pending charge of violating the conditions of his probation for having contact with the woman.
The motion said that Majek had been accused of assaulting the woman, in front of another person, her mother, and that Majek was on probation at the time of the alleged assault.
Santry argued this was evidence that no court-ordered conditions would prevent the possibility of Majek committing other violent crimes if he was not held pending the resolution of the new charges.
During the arraignment, Santry told Judge David Fenster that Champine told her Majek had been “menacing and quite aggressive” in his interactions with her.
Attorney Chris Davis, who represents Majek, said he and his client would agree with the “most restrictive conditions” being imposed by the court but asked that Majek be released, possibly with a 24-hour curfew.
Davis said Majek had no criminal history prior to 2020.
While Fenster said he was not going to order Majek be held without bail on the new charge, he said Majek was already going to be in jail because of the accusation that he had violated his probation.
According to the online offender locator on the Vermont Department of Corrections website, Majek is being held in the Rutland jail.
If convicted of the pending charge, Majek could be sentenced to up to 15 years in jail.
patrick.mcardle @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.