Sore feet and fatigue are to be expected when trying to break the record for fastest-known-time hiking the Long Trail. It’s when the hallucinations set in that one should begin to consider calling it off, says ultramarathoner Jeremy Howard.
Howard, of Little Compton, Rhode Island, began his attempt to beat the record of five days, 23 hours and 48 minutes, set by Jeff Garmire in 2019, at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, June 16. He called it off on Tuesday, leaving the trail at 10:30 p.m. just 14.6 miles from the end.
He was attempting the record for an unassisted hike, meaning he had no help on the trail and had to carry all of his supplies with him the entire time.
His attempt was to benefit The Play Brigade, a nonprofit founded by Dawn Oates, of Brookline in Boston. The Brigade works to make playgrounds and other public spaces more inclusive for people with disabilities.
The Long Trail stretches 273 miles from the Canadian border to the border between Vermont and Massachusetts.
“I knew what I was getting into,” said Howard. “There are so many factors that are out of your control, the first is getting six days of perfect weather in Vermont; it’s an impossibility.”
The first day went great, he said, and he was ahead of schedule and had a relatively decent amount of sleep. A whole six hours. Over the next few days, he’d sleep less and less, going from four hours one night, then two nights with only two hours, then finally no sleep at all. He figures that over the course of the five days, he only slept 13 hours.
These weren’t easy nights, either. Howard said he was ready for the storms that blew through, but a 90 degree day in there surprised him, leaving him drained.
“It was violent up there, it was crazy,” he said of one of the storms. “Two trees crashed down and I basically grabbed a tarp and curled up under a hemlock tree and called it a night for the two hours it blew through.”
Day one wasn’t all perfect. His left foot caught a tree branch, ripping the front of his shoe in half. He tied it together with some cord and medical tape, but his feet ended up being soaked all the same. Howard said his legs feel fine now, but his feet still resemble inflated balloons.
The lack of sleep caught up with him in Bennington County, in the forest around Glastonbury. The area has a reputation for being disorienting and is known for several disappearances.
“I got into such a deprived state from all this lack of sleep that I was up on the top of Glastonbury and… I had no idea where I was going. It was foggy up there, it suddenly dropped into the 40s. I had also dropped my reading glasses, kind of lost my vision. I dropped my map, the battery on my phone was at 5% by then,” he said.
According to Howard, he entered a mental state that he’d only heard about before. Simple tasks like repacking his gear became incredibly complex and difficult.
“You’re able to step back a little bit and watch yourself malfunction and sort of get agitated at it,” he said. “And that’s when this hallucinating thing… I started to see people who weren’t there, maybe somebody in the woods ahead of me that was fictitious, often a cabin, or I’d imagine shelter was there that wasn’t, and then random creatures on the side of the trail, but I’d say the more bizarre thing was as the nights progressed it became normal, so there wasn’t any reaction to them anymore they were just there.”
Concerned that he was bumping up against the limits of what was safe, he decided to end his hike. An experienced marathon runner, normally that would annoy him, but this felt different.
“For whatever reason, this has been very transformative,” he said. “I’d say I’m left with just extreme gratitude for the experience itself… I feel so at peace with what happened, and I think the honor and privilege of even just being able to be there was so huge that I’m thrilled with the outcome.”
Howard said he plans to come back and finish the hike where he left it, and that folks from the Play Brigade want to complete the 14.6 miles in their own way as well.
“So many people were following Jeremy’s journey towards his goal and a cause that is important to them,” Oates stated in a release. “It’s exciting to see people coming forward and virtually running that last 14.6 miles in tribute to him.”
Howard said that to-date $10,000 has been raised for The Play Brigade.
