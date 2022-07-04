BARTON — Vermont State Police say a motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Route 58 in Barton Sunday morning.
Around 11:45 a.m., on July 3, Eric Fillmore, 36, of Derby, was riding his Harley Davidson Extra Glide, heading west, when a 2018 Chevrolet 1500 driven by Tanner Flynn, 32, of Irasburg, crossed left of center around a right hand corner, striking Fillmore, according to a preliminary investigation by troopers.
According to a VSP news release, both vehicles were fully engulfed in fire. Fillmore succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Flynn , who was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident, was taken to Copley Hospital for minor injuries.
Route 58 in the area of the collision was closed for nearly four hours for the Vermont State Police Reconstruction Team. The crash remains under investigation.
