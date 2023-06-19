FAIR HAVEN — A police officer shot and killed a man during an altercation outside a Washington Street home Monday, Vermont State Police said.
Details on the incident were scarce. Neither the officer, who was with the Fair Haven Police Department, or the deceased were named in the press release issued late Monday night.
The release said an officer responded at around 7:40 to a report of an “ongoing altercation” and, upon arrival, had an altercation with a man outside the home, shooting the man with his department-issued handgun.
Police said the man was taken by ambulance to Rutland Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
The news release did not indicate whether the deceased man had been armed during the altercation.
Vermont State Police took over the investigation, which the news release said is standard practice for police shootings in Vermont, as is not releasing the name of the officer for 24 hours.
Officers at the scene Monday night said they could not answer questions about the incident.
Washington Street was closed off well into the night and a blue house was cordoned off with yellow police tape. Officers were on scene from the Fair Haven and Castleton police departments as well as state police and the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department.
Investigators could be seen interviewing people in an unmarked SUV and searching around the house with flashlights.
The Vermont State Police Crime Scene Search Team is expected to be at the site Tuesday morning, according to the news release.
It was a busy night for emergency responders in western Rutland County. While the investigation in Fair Haven was underway, there was a serious crash in Poultney that resulted in a motorcyclist being airlifted, and a car went over the embankment at Exit 5 from Route 4 in Castleton.