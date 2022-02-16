BARRE — City Manager Steve Mackenzie’s latest pitch for a $13.2 million municipal budget and a charter change that would pave the way for a historically controversial tax might have packed more punch if it hadn’t been delivered nearly three hours into a meeting during which the City Council did an awful lot of listening.
Councilors got a brief breakdown of the Barre Unified School Board’s $53.3 million budget proposal courtesy of Superintendent Chris Hennessey and School Board Chair Sonya Spaulding.
They received a brief update on the Turning Point Center of Central Vermont’s plans to create a model recovery center for those dealing with substance-use disorders. Then they listened to much longer quarterly reports from the executive directors of Barre Area Development Corp. and the Barre Partnership, as well as the director of Aldrich Public Library.
Jim Ward, one one of the city’s appointed representatives to the Central Vermont Public Safety Authority briefed the council on that organization's $30,000 budget request, which morphed into an unresolved conversation about whether it was worth the city’s share — $15,900.
In a rare bit of actual action, councilors approved the job description that will be used to advertise for Mackenzie’s successor, before Barre’s retiring city manager got the opportunity to make his case for two looming ballot initiatives.
By then it was pushing 10 p.m. — a fact that prompted Mackenzie to open with a joke.
“Now that we have everybody ready for bedtime there’s nothing like a mind-numbing presentation on budget to finish the job,” he said, promising to hit the highlights in an effort to save time.
Mackenzie did, breezing through a PowerPoint presentation that can be found online at www.barrecity.org and repeatedly using the words “reasonable” and “responsible” to describe the municipal spending plan voters will be asked to approve March 1.
The $13.2 million budget reflects a 2.8% increase in spending, maintains current services and funds four new positions and begins to restore money — $20,000 — for the seasonal staff who maintained the city’s cemeteries prior to the pandemic.
Mackenzie said the new positions represent the “big change" in the budget and, in his view, are a necessary investment in staff capacity and, in at least one case, a down payment on succession planning.
Mackenzie underscored the need for an assistant public works director and a junior planner — two positions he said would help position the city compete for grant funding and position it to successfully execute infrastructure projects with money it either has in hand or hopes to leverage.
Mackenzie said plans to hire an information technology system administrator — stripping those responsibilities from Human Resources Director Rikk Taft, was long overdue and hiring a full-time custodian for City Hall would address what has become a noticeable need.
Though the proposal doesn’t restore all of the $30,000 the city once budgeted for seasonal cemetery maintenance, Mackenzie said the $20,000 was part of what he hoped would be a phased plan to return to that level of funding.
“This is a very responsible budget,” he said.
According to Mackenzie’s calculations, approval of the budget, a separately warned request for $391,500 for street, sidewalk and equipment upgrades, $149,601 in special funding requests from 22 different organizations, and the city’s share of public safety authority’s $30,000 ask, would add just more than 3 cents to the municipal portion of the tax rate, an increase of 1.61%.
Mackenzie said that percentage would drop to 1.45% if voters in Barre and Montpelier collectively reject funding requested by the public safety authority.
If everything passes, the owner of a home assessed at $200,000 could expect the municipal portion of their tax bill to increase by $64 during the coming fiscal year.
Mayor Lucas Herring said that was before factoring in a school budget that councilors were told by Hennessey, would result in a 7-cent reduction in Barre’s education tax rate.
“You’re actually going to see your overall taxes go down,” Herring said, noting the projected rate reduction on the school side would wipe out the municipal increase and then some.
Mackenzie could have stopped there, but after recently persuading councilors to warn a vote on a charter changed that, if passed, would authorize them to enact a 1% local sales tax, he felt compelled to defend the proposal.
“If you’re not asleep by now this should do it,” he said.
Mackenzie said the proposed tax, like existing local option taxes on rooms, meals and alcohol, would be exclusively used to upgrade streets and sidewalks and invest in infrastructure and equipment.
Mackenzie conceded a capital plan is still a work-in-progress, but the annual need should surpass $500,000. That, he said, is in addition to the $500,000 to $1 million a year needed to fully fund a capital-equipment plan, roughly $450,000 needed for streets and sidewalks each year and $500,000 for infrastructure upgrades.
Mackenzie said covering those costs with property taxes really isn’t an option in a community that boasts one of the highest — if not the highest — municipal tax rates in the state.
Enter an alternative tax that estimates suggest could generate between $750,000 and $1 million of local revenue a year.
Even if those estimates are high — and Mackenzie acknowledged they might be — any money that is raised would relieve pressure on the property tax rate while putting a detectable dent in the city’s annual capital needs.
While there is some guesswork involved, Mackenzie said one thing is certain.
“These (capital) needs and expenses won’t go away,” he said, suggesting the costs of deferred work and purchases would climb over time and eventually the city would be forced to make “crisis” purchases and repairs.
“It really is pay me now or pay me more later,” he said, noting one of the lures of the local sales tax is that it won’t just be paid by those who live in Barre, but by residents of surrounding communities who shop there.
“I hope the voters see the need and the wisdom,” he said.
The local sales tax has been resoundingly rejected twice over the years as part of a broader package of local option taxes that included rooms, meals and alcohol. The latter taxes eventually passed after the sales tax was jettisoned, though it took another two tries.
The 1% tax on rooms, meals and alcohol hasn’t generated as much revenue as initially expected, though that money has been used to supplement money voters agree to invest in streets, sidewalks and equipment by wide margins each year.
