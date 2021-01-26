Investigators are working to determine the cause of yet another pair of fires in Stowe just as the man who has admitted to setting eight fires in that community has now been charged in federal court.
The string of fires in Stowe continued last weekend at Trapp Family Lodge. State police Sunday released details about two fires they are investigating that happened Saturday evening, Jan. 24.
According to a news release from Det. Sgt. Matthew Hill, Stowe Fire Department responded at about 7:15 p.m. to a shed fire at the resort on Trapp Hill Road in Stowe.
“When firefighters arrived, they discovered a shed fully engulfed in flames,” Hill wrote. “The shed was used to store firewood and trash/recycling on Pasture Drive in the guest house area of the resort.”
As firefighters were completing their work at the site of the shed fire, they were alerted to a second fire at another woodshed located a short distance away and also on the Trapp Lodge property, Hill said. “This second fire was extinguished quickly before it caused any damage to the structure,” he said.
The first shed that burned was destroyed and no one was injured, police said.
The Stowe Fire Department turned to the Vermont Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit for assistance in determining the origin and cause of these fires.
Investigators began their work Sunday conducting fire scene examinations with assistance from Stowe Police.
The origin and cause of these fires is currently under investigation, Stowe Police Chief Donand Hull said Monday.
Anyone with information about Saturday’s fires is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in Williston at 878-7111 or contact the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program at 1-800-32-ARSON (1-800-322-7766).
Case now in federal court
Stowe has been plagued by a spate of more than a dozen fires over the past five years that together have caused millions of dollars of property damage. Last fall a reward for information leading to an arrest reached $100,000.
The latest fires last weekend happened the day after a new development in the case in which a Stowe man was arrested by federal agents related to his admission to setting some of the fires. On Jan. 12, 62-year-old Jeffrey M. Nolan confessed to setting eight fires since 2019 after surveillance video helped investigators identify him at the scene of the Jan. 7 fire at Stowe Cable Systems, the second fire at that location in five months.
He appeared in Vermont Superior Court in Lamoille County on Jan. 13 and was charged with eight counts of second-degree arson. Those fires resulted in more than $1.5 million in damage, according to investigators.
Hull on Monday wouldn’t comment on the investigation of the other fires not involved in the charges for Nolan as his case was shifting focus to federal court. He did note the totality of the events in comments released in a statement by the U.S. Attorney’s office.
“The Town of Stowe has been plagued by more than a dozen intentionally set fires. There is no doubt these fires caused anxiety and great concern with the public. The response and investigation have consumed an enormous amount of time and resources,” Hull said, thanking the local, state, and federal agencies involved in the multi-year investigation. “These investigations comprised a true team effort among all of the agencies and those investigators involved.”
Following Nolan’s state arrest, the federal prosecutor’s office said it consulted with the Lamoille County State’s Attorney and decided to pursue federal charges against Nolan. A federal arrest warrant was issued on Jan. 21 and Nolan was arrested the following day by agents with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives at his home in Stowe.
He appeared at a brief court hearing via video conference in U.S. District Court on Monday before Magistrate Judge John Conroy. He so far has been charged with the malicious damage or destruction, by means of fire, of property used in or affecting interstate commerce.
According to a news release from U.S. Attorney Christina Nolan, the state charges will remain pending in the case “at least initially, during the federal proceedings.”
Multiple law enforcement officials commented on the impacts events such as the unsolved arsons can have on a community.
“A series of fires like this has public safety and psychological impacts well beyond the costs of property damage,” U.S. Attorney Nolan said. “Our office will always coordinate with state and local agencies to protect the safety and vitality of our towns and their residents.”
Kelly D. Brady, special agent in Charge of the Boston Field Division of ATF, praised the collaboration with Stowe and Vermont State Police investigators that led to the arrest.
“The effects of arson have far-reaching implications and are detrimental to the safety of our communities,” Brady said. “Beyond the malicious destruction of property and infrastructure, acts of arson are extremely dangerous and risk the lives of innocent persons and our first responders. In addition, these acts sow fear in the hearts of our communities, often over a lengthy period of time.”
As the case proceeds, federal charges will be formalized and detailed following work by a grand jury in the coming weeks. The U.S. Attorney’s office statement noted that the exact number and type of charges to be presented to the grand jury have not yet been determined. The charge in the initial complaint addressed at Monday’s hearing carries a penalty of 5 to 20 years in prison.
The federal prosecutors in the case are Assistant U.S. Attorneys Matthew Lasher and Jeffrey Davis.
On Monday, Nolan was ordered to be held in federal custody. His defense lawyer appointed by the court, Assistant Federal Public Defender David McColgin did not object to Nolan being detained but he would work towards a different arrangement, possibly through the Veterans Administration.
“Our plan is to work towards getting Mr. Nolan into in-patient treatment — he clearly is in need of treatment — and once we have that in place, we will come back to the court with a motion for reconsideration,” McColgin said.
Judge Conroy said the court would be open to considering a different plan for Nolan if his attorney presented new information. He concluded with scheduling a probable cause hearing in the case for Feb. 5.
