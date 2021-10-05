BERLIN — There may yet be a showdown with the Washington Central School Board, but with the fate of Berlin’s state-sanctioned “new town center” development district potentially hanging in the balance, the Select Board agreed Monday night a candid conversation with the Planning Commission should come first.
It was as if the new town center designation — one that was successfully pursued with the Select Board’s blessing and embraced at several key junctures by its members — was being discussed for the first time.
It wasn’t.
However, it appears board members weren’t paying attention to the fine print when they reluctantly, but unanimously agreed to conditions without which they were told during a March-ending special meeting the town’s application for new town center designation would be denied by the Vermont Downtown Development Board.
Pitched at the time as a “take it or leave it” offer, the proposal radically altered the boundaries of the subsequently approved new town center and imposed a number of conditions, including one that raised the stakes with respect to a small parcel of property now owned by the Washington Central Unified Union School District.
That 7.4-acre parcel is a wetland away from the main property upon which Berlin Elementary School was built and has been the subject of discussions between the town and the school district for nearly a year.
Those discussions hit a roadblock last month when Berlin’s three school directors questioned the land transfer, while at the same time expressing their support for the new town center concept.
The result?
The School Board deferred action on the request they were told was needed to accommodate the planned realignment of the currently private drive that serves as the Berlin Mall’s entrance from Route 62.
Zoning Administrator Tom Badowski wasn’t making that up when he brought the request to the School Board last month, but left the meeting without an answer.
One of the conditions the downtown board included in its provisional approval of Berlin’s new town center development district speaks directly to its expectations with respect to the future of what, according to permits, is the mall’s main entrance.
“The Route 62 gateway must include the street block on the official map and regulating street map (as envisioned on p.8 of application and the center plan) unless a traffic/engineering study … or other state regulations demonstrate that it is not feasible as envisioned,” the condition states, noting the traffic study — if there is one — must be conducted in conjunction with the Central Vermont Regional Planning Commission and the state Agency of Transportation.
The referenced map included in the application was prepared by the planning commission, approved by the Select Board and would require using at least a portion of the school-owned property. It is why the school district was one of several signatories to a “community investment agreement” that accompanied the application.
“The agreement affirms the parties’ commitment to activities and programs that support and enhance the economic and social health and viability of the town center designation and acknowledge and affirm the maps, land use and development regulations, capital improvement plans, official map, town plan, municipal center plan, wastewater letter and wastewater ordinance,” it states.
A process that took years came together quickly and things have started to happen fast — in part because the downtown board’s conditional approval in April requires the town to present a progress report at the two-year point.
However, Select Board members expressed some frustration over the speed with which things seem to be moving and requests they didn’t completely understand.
“I don’t think we have a good idea what’s going on,” Select Board member John Quinn said, calling for “tighter communication” for a board he felt was operating “in the dark.”
Quinn said that was true of the request of the school district land and of a proposal to apply for a $20,000 municipal planning grant to evaluate the need for future municipal facilities that could be constructed in the new town center.
“Are we really ready for something like this?” Quinn asked with respect to the $20,000 grant that would require a 2% local match.
“I’m just wondering if this is the best way to spend our money right now,” he added.
Though it wasn’t awarded, Town Administrator Vince Conti said the town applied for the same grant, for the same reason last year.
The evaluating of municipal facilities need is viewed as a first step toward eventually meeting the “civic use” requirement of the new town center designation. The town used a similar grant to help finance the effort that culminated with Berlin becoming host to the state’s third designated new town center in that program’s 25-year history. The other two — Colchester and South Burlington — are in Chittenden County.
In the interest of clarity, board members agreed meeting with representatives of the Planning Commission and Badowski with respect to the new town center proposal would be helpful before acting on the grant application.
Chair Justin Lawrence had plenty of questions Monday night and on Tuesday he had a possible solution to the problem with respect to the school property. It is one, he said, which could allow the road to be constructed as envisioned in the application, while shifting the location of the proposed municipal building from property that is owned by the school to a developable lot that would be created by reorienting the road.
“It could be a win-win,” he said, noting it would allow construction of the proposed road, preserve land for future development of a municipal building, and significantly reduce the amount of land needed for the reoriented road.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
