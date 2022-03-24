MONTPELIER — A list of zoning changes unanimously recommended by the Planning Commission got a little bit shorter Wednesday night, as city councilors dropped what was easily the most controversial of the proposed bylaw amendments and surgically removed a portion of another following the first of two public hearings.
The hope?
By taking an idea councilors indicated isn’t quite ready for prime time off the table for now and deferring another they agreed needs considerably more conversation, the second public hearing, which is set for April 13, won’t be the hours-long exercise the first one was.
Despite scrapping two planned agenda items at the start of Wednesday night’s meeting and postponing a third in the middle of the hearing, it was pushing 11 p.m. when the council finally called it a night.
Most of the four-plus hours was spent taking testimony on proposed changes to a unified development ordinance Planning Director Michael Miller reminded councilors was adopted in 2017 after a protracted process that involved 22 separate hearings.
The suggested changes — many prompted by development proposals that don’t meet current zoning requirements — shouldn’t take nearly that long. Several of the discreet proposals didn’t provoke any push-back during Wednesday’s hearing, and while a couple that did remain on the list, the one that was widely viewed most problematic was dropped.
That proposal, which called for eliminating density requirements in two districts — riverfront and residential 1,500 — was repeatedly attacked by residents who claimed it was at best premature and at worst wildly risky.
It didn’t help that the change proposed by the Planning Commission didn’t have Miller’s endorsement, or that its unanimous approval came after former commissioner and retired architect Barbara Conrey resigned last October when it became clear the commission didn’t share her concerns about the sweeping change.
Conrey was among several who spoke against the change Wednesday night, but she didn’t lead the charge.
Loomis Street resident Sandra Vitzhum did.
Vitzhum urged the council to drop a proposal that — absent safeguards that aren’t in place — could throw open the door to high-density housing development in historic neighborhoods where they aren’t currently allowed.
The fear expressed by Vitzhum and echoed by others — some in person, some online and some in writing — was, the change could create an economic incentive to tear down existing buildings and replace them with ones that include significantly more rental units.
Absent design standards that don’t exist and a level of review that, in many cases, isn’t required, Vitzhum argued it wouldn’t take many to have a profound effect on the character of well-settled neighborhoods.
“I keep hearing: ‘It’s not going to happen so what are we worried about?’” she said. “It is going to happen. … One or two tear-downs would disfigure my street.”
On a night when the only person who spoke for the proposed change was Planning Commission Chair Kirby Keeton, residents expressed varying levels of concern about what it might mean.
Many, if not most, aligned themselves with Miller’s observation that while the shift away from density requirements might make sense from a planning perspective, it shouldn’t occur until adequate design standards are in place to provide a measure of protection to potentially vulnerable neighborhoods.
That was Bob McCullough’s view.
“To move forward with a major transformation of Montpelier’s zoning as proposed without careful design standards would, I think, be so very, very risky,” said McCullough, who lives on Bailey Avenue and is a member of the city’s Historic Preservation Committee.
McCullough said finding a way to increase urban density without compromising historic neighborhoods warranted pumping the brakes on the proposed zoning change.
“This is an opportunity to do it right,” he said. “Montpelier is such a special place. Why don’t we pause and take a look at what other cities have done — perhaps hiring a consultant and investigating the topic in a more thorough way.”
The opposition, which included a letter signed by more than two dozen residents, made the council’s decision relatively easy.
Even those who conceptually believed shifting away from density requirements — a regulatory mechanism that allows lot size to dictate the number of dwellings permitted — weren’t comfortable advancing the proposal at this time.
Councilor Cary Brown, whose St. Paul Street home is in one of the potentially affected districts, said the proposal made her uneasy.
“I haven’t heard a reassurance coming about why I shouldn’t worry,” she said.
Councilors unanimously voted to abandon what a couple characterized as a “provocative” proposal involving density requirements and voted, 4-2, to shelf a proposed change involving “solar access.”
Part of a broader amendment that included several technical changes to the current bylaws, the latter proposal raised some questions and was ultimately abandoned.
The more notable changes that remain in the running are ones that would accommodate housing development proposals on Northfield Street, Heaton Street and Sabin’s Pasture.
Concerns were expressed about the first two, but not the third and councilors agreed all will remain as part of the broader package of changes that will be the subject of next month’s second hearing.
The change on Northfield Street involves a 58-acre parcel Central Vermont Habitat for Humanity is actively exploring to create affordable home ownership possibilities for area residents.
Without the requested change, councilors were told, that project wouldn’t be viable.
Though a potential conflict with the master plan, which is in the process of being rewritten, was raised, the larger concern had more to do with what might happen if the change goes through, but the project it is being proposed to accommodate is abandoned leaving the property easier to develop than it currently is.
The Heaton Street change would accommodate housing planned by Washington County Mental Health Services and while Liberty Street resident Thomas Weiss questioned the need for the change it remains in the mix.
So does a proposed internal boundary line adjustment that would increase the portion of Sabin’s Pasture in the riverfront district from 14.1 to 14.5 acres. That land is part of the 100-acre property and the change would allow construction of an additional building that is being contemplated.
No questions were raised about the rest of the proposed changes. The 10 amendments still under consideration will be the subject of a second public hearing on April 13.
