BARRE — A deadlocked city council sent a plan to ease requirements for the creation of accessory dwelling units back to the planning commission, while receiving a sobering update on housing that was either damaged or destroyed by catastrophic flooding within the Granite City in July.
Councilor Michael Boutin cast two tie-making votes in the absence of Mayor Jake Hemmerick on Tuesday night, as the council wrestled with parking-related concerns.
The first of the two 3-3 ties involved an amendment proposed by Councilor Thomas Lauzon that would have eliminated what he characterized as “an absolute blank check on parking” for those interested in creating small, but separate residences, in or adjacent to their homes.
Despite Boutin’s support for the amendment, which sought to address Lauzon’s concern, it failed to gain the required four-vote majority. However, so did Councilor Teddy Waszazak’s underlying motion to approve changes the planning commission first proposed last summer, and more recently readopted.
Like Lauzon’s amendment, Waszazak’s motion failed on a 3-3 vote.
Councilors Emel Cambel and Samn Stockwell joined Waszazak in voting in favor of advancing the interim zoning change; Boutin, Lauzon and Deering were opposed.
Lauzon said he wholeheartedly supports encouraging accessory dwelling units and was comfortable with most of the changes proposed by planning commissioners. However, he said he could not support waiving all parking requirements for the new units, while eliminating a two-bedroom cap on their size and an existing requirement they share a driveway with the primary residence.
Michael Hellein, chair of the planning commission, said the proposed changes were designed to address “common barriers” to developing accessory dwelling units in Barre.
“There are aspects of the ordinance that have blocked proposed units already,” he said.
Lauzon, a local developer, said he feared simply eliminating all parking requirements was shortsighted and could backfire in a city where on-street parking is prohibited during winter months.
“As someone who has been doing this for 30 years, I can tell you the worst thing you can do to a neighborhood is overpopulate it with dwelling units and not provide enough parking,” he said. “It creates chaos within the neighborhood.”
Instead of codifying a blanket parking exemption for accessory dwelling units, Lauzon suggested the council rely on an existing provision of the ordinance that allows property owners to ask the development review board to waive parking requirements.
Waszazak said he appreciated Lauzon’s concerns, but backed the planning commission’s proposal anyway.
“For me, this is as simple as: We were in a housing crisis before the flood and then we just lost 100-plus units in town so anything we can do to get units on line as quick as possible, with as few barriers in place as possible I’m in support (of),” he said.
Though some expressed interest in “middle ground” none was found, and a pair of up-or-down votes produced 3-3 ties that derailed plans for a second public hearing and sent the proposal back to the planning commission.
“We’re back to starting over,” Planning Director Janet Shatney explained.
While the commission’s proposal wouldn’t have required additional parking for accessory dwelling units, it wouldn’t have precluded it.
By law, accessory dwelling units are a permitted use on lots with existing single-family homes. The most notable changes proposed by the commission would have exempted the new units from meeting minimum parking requirements for residential uses and removed a restriction they contain no more than two bedrooms.
Housing surfaced during City Manager Nicolas Storellicastro’s latest post-flood update.
According to a door-to-door survey, Storellicastro said 363 residential structures, including 517 units, sustained some flood damage, though he later acknowledged many wouldn’t have bothered to report it if they hadn’t been asked.
More troubling is a preliminary finding that 17 homes were substantially damaged in the flood and, according to Storellicastro, another 14 are likely to be added to that list.
While Shatney stressed Wednesday those numbers are “extremely preliminary,” those homes where the cost of repairing flood damage exceeds 50% of their assessed value will need to be rebuilt to current flood standards.
That wouldn’t just mean moving furnaces and electrical services out of the basement. Barring some other flood-proofing alternative, it would mean elevating the buildings themselves one foot above the base flood elevation.
That’s an expensive proposition — for which federal funding isn’t available and insurance won’t cover.
Montpelier is grappling with that issue with respect to roughly 10 residential properties that were substantially damaged by the flood, and as yet hasn’t identified a good solution for those who want to rebuild.
Storellicastro said the city has prioritized finalizing those assessment and notifying owners of properties that were substantially damaged.
According to Storellicastro, 10 residential properties remained red-tagged because of landslides and related structural issues and another 77 are yellow-tagged. Those properties are primarily awaiting repairs to heat and electrical systems.
