BARRE — A deadlocked city council sent a plan to ease requirements for the creation of accessory dwelling units back to the planning commission, while receiving a sobering update on housing that was either damaged or destroyed by catastrophic flooding within the Granite City in July.

Councilor Michael Boutin cast two tie-making votes in the absence of Mayor Jake Hemmerick on Tuesday night, as the council wrestled with parking-related concerns.

