BERLIN — Health care experts and advocates held a virtual forum Wednesday to discuss substance use in Central Vermont.
The event was put on by the Central Vermont Prevention Coalition, a group of health care providers and advocates in the area looking to help those dealing with substance-use issues and to prevent people from developing such issues in the first place.
Wednesday's event, held via Zoom, was supposed to focus on the towns of Northfield, Orange, Williamstown and Washington. Those towns make up the Central Vermont Supervisory Union and coalition members said they are holding forums for each supervisory union in the area. The next event will focus on Montpelier and Roxbury on Feb. 24.
But residents from towns across the region participated in Wednesday's forum with about 35 people in attendance. Those who participated were told what services were offered for those in need, including how to get fentanyl test strips and Narcan from Vermont Cares, recovery services from the Turning Point Center of Central Vermont and treatment services from Central Vermont Medical Center.
Eva Zaret, the coalition's project coordinator, talked about what the area is seeing for use. Zaret said the state has one of the highest use rates in the country.
According to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health from 2019, she said among 18- to 25-year-olds, Vermont was first in illicit drug use in the past month and marijuana use in the past month and year. She said the state ranked third in cocaine use in the past year and fourth in alcohol use in the past month.
For more recent data and to show the impact the coronavirus pandemic has had, Zaret said Vermont has seen the fastest increase in fatal opioid overdoses in the United States. She said there were 211 such overdoses from March 2020 to March 2021, compared to 114 from March 2019 to March 2020, an 85% increase.
“So we're concerned about some of these things that we're seeing. And that's partly why we're here tonight, is to make sure folks are aware of this information and know what resources are available to them,” she said.
Matt Whalen is a prevention consultant with the state Department of Health. Whalen talked about preventing use in youth so that they don't have such issues later in life.
He cited the Youth Risk Behavior Survey which is administered in every middle and high school in the state every two years. Whalen said his department uses data from that survey to identify places where improvements can be made in the lives of young people and reduce risky behavior.
Whalen said the survey has shown many students are currently using, but there are things that can be be done to help reduce youth use.
According to the survey from 2019, he said 17% of high school students at the Central Vermont Supervisory Union reported drinking alcohol before the age of 13. He said 8% of students reported trying marijuana before the age of 13.
Whalen said to reduce youth use, residents can lock up their medications, alcohol and marijuana so children don't have access to it. He said they can talk to children about the harmful impacts of alcohol and other drugs and limit their exposure to alcohol and drug use by adults. He said when youth feel valued in their community, they are less likely to use substances. Whalen encouraged regular screening and monitoring to see if a particular child is starting to use.
At one point during the forum, Barre City Councilor Michael Boutin asked about a program that had been going on in the city involving Tim Bombardier, the now-retired chief of police. Boutin said the program worked by sending someone who had overdosed for a second time to Central Vermont Medical Center for a mental health evaluation. When told that program was no longer in operation, Boutin said he was disappointed and wanted to know what he could do to bring it back.
He was told anyone who overdoses the first time is offered services and peer support, but Martina Anderson, the harm-reduction program manager at Vermont Cares, said forcing someone to take an evaluation is not going to help solve their problem. Anderson said people involved in a drug overdose are already hesitant to call 911, and they will become more hesitant if they know a mandatory evaluation is involved.
“We don't have the right to decide if someone has a mental health issue or not if they overdose twice,” Anderson said.
She said there are other things out there that are known to be unhealthy and can end up killing someone, such as fast food, but people aren't forced to take an evaluation after they've used the drive-thru for the 20th time.
She said she doesn't know what would work best for someone else to help them recover because everyone is different and different approaches work better for different people. Anderson said that's why it's important to listen to people who are actively using to see what they need.
