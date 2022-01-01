In 2021, the coronavirus pandemic continued to loom large on all things education.
COVID’s sophomore year
Following a year of remote and hybrid learning, “recovery” and “reengagement” were the buzzwords heading into the current school year.
The delta variant had other plans.
As cases of COVID-19 surged toward the end of the summer, schools across the state found themselves once again operating under pandemic protocols — this time while facing massive staffing shortages.
But where the state provided detailed guidance in the previous year, this fall it left most of the decisions up to local school districts.
A two-page memo recommended masking for the first two weeks of school until 80% of eligible students were vaccinated. That recommendation was extended several times as case rates continued to climb within schools and throughout communities.
Public health advocates and school officials repeatedly implored the Scott administration to take more direct action and reinstate a statewide mask mandate but, so far, the governor has resisted.
In the absence of a statewide mask mandate, local school boards became battlegrounds forums for anti-mask rhetoric, which, at times, was heated. Ultimately, all but one school district in the state — Canaan School District — adopted universal masking.
With the state taking remote learning off the table this year, schools were left to mitigate the spread of the virus as best they could, sending students or sometimes whole classrooms into quarantine — not always with plans in place to keep students learning while at home.
By October, the state had launched Test to Stay, a rapid testing program designed to reduce the need to send students home to quarantine. A number of school officials initially, criticized the plan, arguing they didn’t have the capacity to stand up such a program due to a lack of staff.
Indeed, many schools were operating with skeleton crews as they struggled to fill vacancies for substitute teachers, para-educators, bus drivers, custodians and cafeteria workers. The lack of staff and classroom teacher absences due to COVID even forced some schools to close. Maple Run Unified School District in Franklin County did just that on Dec. 17.
The unexpected combination of delta and a lack of staff has also slowed efforts to address the social-emotional needs of students who struggled under the pandemic. Across the state, schools have reported a spike in disruptive and violent behaviors.
One silver lining this year has been the massive influx of federal aid in the form of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Recovery (ESSER) funds, which allowed schools to address infrastructure issues and launch new programs to help students recover from the pandemic.
Now, with the highly transmissible omicron variant appearing in the state, school districts are still struggling to keep classrooms open and the people inside them healthy while state officials pin their hopes on testing, vaccines and local masking mandates as the best hope of curbing the spread of the virus.
Identity crisisWhat’s in a name? A whole lot if you’re part of the Castleton University community.
As the Vermont State Colleges System moved forward this year with its unification efforts that will bring CU, Northern Vermont University and Vermont Technical College together as one institution under the name of Vermont State University, members of the CU community have repeatedly called for a slow down to the process.
Faculty, students, alumni and local business leaders have all voiced concerns in recent months that the merger, as it has been presented so far, would diminish CU’s brand and identity, arguing the school is the flagship of the state college system.
The push for consolidation emerged after the state college system’s financial woes came to a head in early 2020 when decades of underfunding combined with increasing costs and a declining population were exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.
A report released by a legislative select committee late last year recommended a significant increase in the state’s contribution to the state college system and consolidation of the three schools.
In October, the VSCS Board of Trustees unanimously approved Vermont State University as the name of the new institution, which will launch in July 2023.
In November, however, CU faculty sent a letter to trustees, asserting that they had been left out of the merger process and, as a result, “have lost confidence in the system transformation as it has been managed to this date.”
Earlier this month, CU interim President Jonathan Spiro announced his retirement effective Jan. 3, 2022, citing the merger as the impetus for his departure.
“As an employee of the board, I have a duty to execute their policies. I’m a very, very loyal employee. But as president of Castleton, I feel that I have a duty to protect our thriving campus. And it’s very sad to me that those two duties have come into conflict with each other,” he said in a recent interview with the Herald.
VSCS officials have maintained that while change can be difficult, the end result will be worth it and will lead to the long-term success of the system.
In an email to the Herald in November, Chancellor Sophie Zdatny stated, “We are moving to one new university, therefore we have to approach things differently than we ever have before. The faculty and staff have put in a tremendous amount of work over the last year and we’ve structured transformation to give faculty as much time as possible to work on the essential program array. It is hard work to unify programs, but it is essential to our core academic mission that we put in the work now to get this right.”
jim.sabataso
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.