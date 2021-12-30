PLAINFIELD — Last year, residents voted down an effort to do away with in-person town meeting and discovered the main bridge into the lower village is not as structurally sound as had been reported.
The town’s annual vote took place in April by Australian ballot instead of traditionally in person on Town Meeting Day on the first Tuesday in March. This date change was to help accommodate Twinfield Union School’s budget process, which school officials said was delayed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Select Board had asked residents whether, going forward, the town should decide the budget and any special questions by Australian ballot instead of in person. The articles were added after resident Gary Graves asked for them and pointed out the town has a little more than 1,000 residents on its voter checklist, but only about 100 residents attend the in-person meeting. The town’s budget is typically decided on, and sometimes altered, at that meeting.
Leading up to the vote, the board received significant pushback from residents who said the questions should not have been put up for a vote without a town-wide discussion first.
There was also a question if the articles would be binding if passed. State law dictates a municipality cannot vote via Australian ballot to move to using such a ballot. But legislation passed in response to the pandemic might have suspended that restriction.
In the end, the article asking if the budget should be decided by Australian ballot was voted down 102-232. The article about special questions was voted down 99-236.
The pushback nearly caused one Select Board member to walk away from her position. Tammy Farnham had announced two weeks before the election that she would not seek reelection for her three-year seat. She said after hearing the concerns of residents, she felt she may not have the time, energy or knowledge that the town needs for the role.
Multiple residents asked Farnham to stay on the board, noting she was integral in working with the state on the planned Route 2/Main Street intersection fix. She was easily reelected in the annual vote, since she had been running unopposed, and said later that month she would accept a new three-year term.
Farnham has been serving as the defacto project manager for the pedestrian bridge project where a pedestrian walkway has been installed on the side of the Main Street bridge.
That project has hit snags over the past year and residents were not happy about the traffic lights that were installed on the roads around the bridge. The lights, which were installed in the summer and only just recently taken down, were needed because the bridge was reduced to one lane so the walkway could be installed. Officials said traffic needed to be stopped so drivers in the lower village could get onto Route 2 safely and Route 2 drivers could safely drive into the lower village using the one-lane bridge.
The project also revealed the bridge needs about $400,000 in repairs which were discovered when the walkway was being installed. Town officials have said a membrane between the concrete of the bridge and the asphalt of the road didn’t seal properly when the bridge was resurfaced in 2006. Due to that faulty seal, water has been able to get between the membrane and the concrete causing erosion to the deck and support beams.
Though the town might not have discovered the structural issues that bridge faces had the pedestrian bridge project not gone forward, Select Board member Sasha Thayer has complained the town could have spent money on fixing the bridge instead of the walkway. Thayer also took the state to task for not catching the erosion issue during its bi-yearly inspection and for telling the town the bridge was structurally sound when town officials asked if the bridge built in the 1920s would need to be replaced when discussing if the walkway made sense.
Officials had hoped to have the old fire station dealt with by now. The former fire station sits on Route 2 and was built in 1914. It had been used as a place to store historical items for the Plainfield Historical Society for the past few decades. But the building has fallen into disrepair with a leaking roof and a knee wall pushing out toward the Winooski River.
There has been a renewed effort to do something about the town-owned building after Fire Chief Greg Light told the Select Board this past spring he didn’t think the building would last another winter.
Jay Southgate had offered to tear the building down and build a replica in its place that would be used for housing. But the building has yet to be torn down because town officials still are trying to figure out who should ultimately be responsible.
Town officials have discussed paying Southgate to demolish the building and then selling the land to him at the same price, effectively a wash because the building is an issue the town needs addressed. Because the building is historic and is part of the village’s historic district, there are questions about having Southgate demolish the building on the town’s behalf. That may not be allowed if something else is planned to be built there. Town officials have also discussed selling the land the station sits on to Southgate at a low price so he can do what he will with it, but Select Board members had hoped to have an agreement in writing with him so they know what will be done there.
