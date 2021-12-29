BARRE TOWN — Some were recognized just as they retired and others hit a milestone as 2021 was the year of recognition for town workers and officials who have served for decades.
Local officials also dealt with complaints this year about logging in the town forest and declined to take on bequeathed land.
The recognition started in March after Assistant Town Clerk Alice Bartlett retired having served the town for 32 years. Bartlett was described as “a pillar” of the community. She oversaw the town’s land records and her memory was compared to that of an elephant. In June, Select Board member Jack Mitchell was awarded the Wendell F. Pelkey Citizenship & Service Award for his decades of service in various capacities. Mitchell has served on the board for 28 years. His service started as a school bus driver and he also helped organize and operate the town’s bulk trash collection events for decades and served as chair of civil defense for 45 years. Mitchell worked as a per diem police officer for 45 years and a deputy with the Washington County Sheriff’s Department at the courthouse in Barre for 14 years.
Later that month, Donna Kelty was recognized by the town for her 32-plus years of service as the long-serving town clerk and treasurer. Kelty retired when her term expired in May. She was replaced by Tina Lunt. Kelty served for 11 years as an assistant town clerk before being elected six times and serving as the town’s clerk and treasurer for 21 years. She was named Clerk of the Year and Treasurer of the Year in 2011 by her peers. Those who knew Kelty described her as welcoming and a team-player who worked well with other departments. Her list of accomplishments was so long that the typically-one page recognition had to be expanded to two pages.
In August, Joyce Beaudin was recognized for her 37 years of service, which includes seven years in the Town Clerk’s office and 30 years in the assessor’s office. Beaudin was described as someone who, “cheerfully, professionally, and patiently helped thousands of residents understand and navigate their property assessments, and responded to countless inquiries from property owners and realtors for property information.” She was said to be committed to accuracy and service. In October, Town Manager Carl Rogers was recognized for 30 years of service in that office. Over that time, Rogers has overseen many public works projects, including the acquisition and remolding of a maintenance shop, the takeover of multiple water systems, construction of the town’s salt shed and the expansion of Barre City’s sewage treatment plant to handle demand from the town. He helped the town create the Town Forest, expand the Wilson Industrial Park and construct multiple bike paths and install sidewalks in several parts of town.
He was described as someone who has done his job “with exceptional competence and dedication.”
Later that month, the town recognized Raymond Brown for his 31 years of service as a cemetery worker. Brown’s recognition letter stated he “meticulously prepared the final resting place for many, many community members using his exceptional skills with a skid-steer. A background, but important role that helps the bereaved.” He has been involved in more than 600 funeral interments and has installed concrete foundations for hundreds of headstones in the town’s cemeteries.
Earlier this month, the town recognized public works employee Thomas Bailey for his 25 years of service. He was said to be known for his skills in operating heavy equipment such as graders, plow trucks and haul trucks. He helped the town build back its roads after several storms during the past 25 years and has plowed nearly every road in town. For good measure, Bailey was also credited with spotting and rescuing a guinea pig in a snowbank in the late 1990s.
For the forest, residents complained to the town this past spring about logging that took place there the previous winter. The logging was an effort to bring some age diversity to the forest since most of the trees currently are the same age, but residents said it looked like a “bomb had gone off” in spots that were logged. More logging had been planned for this winter. While the town has been told the logging was for the benefit of the forest, residents said whatever benefit there would be is years away and did them no good now. They said they no longer enjoyed walking the trails there and asked the town to cease any future logging.
The board obliged in November when it voted to call off the contract with the logger. But logging in the town forest is expected to be revisited when the town updates the forest management plan in a few years. For the land, two pieces of undeveloped land were left to the town in Donald G. Allen’s will. Allen died in November 2019. He left the town 5.1 acres of land on two adjacent lots between Camp Street and Lague Lane. The language of the will stated the town could only take the land “so long as that property is developed, used and maintained as a neighborhood park.” If the town should decide to pass on the land, Allen’s estate would likely sell it off and split the money between Aldrich Public Library and Barre Congregational Church.
The Select Board decided in a 3-2 vote in March to pass on the land. Neighbors had expressed concerns about their privacy and possible criminal activity on the land if it were turned into a park. Town officials that voted against taking the land said they were grateful for Allen’s generosity, but the land had not included any resources for the town to set up and maintain the park.
eric.blaisdell
@timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.