PLAINFIELD — This year saw the Main Street bridge closed for a little over three weeks for repairs and key town staff called it a career and retired.
In 2013, the town started working on a project that would add a pedestrian walkway to the side of the bridge on Main Street near Route 2. Local officials said this walkway would make that part of town safer for pedestrians.
After years of planning and design changes, construction for the project finally got underway last year, only for local officials to discover structural issues with the bridge. They said the membrane between the bridge and the road surface did not seal properly when the bridge was last resurfaced in 2006. This led to erosion in the bridge’s concrete from water getting between the membrane and the concrete.
Local officials had tried to avoid shutting the bridge down completely for repairs so that businesses in the lower village and the town’s fire department wouldn’t be negatively impacted. They later learned a one-lane approach wasn’t possible because the sidewalk on the east side of the bridge would not support heavy vehicles, like firetrucks, driving over it for multiple weeks.
In what may end up being a trial run for when the state overhauls the Route 2/Main Street intersection, the bridge was closed on Oct. 10. State officials have said the bridge will likely need to be closed for multiple months during the overhaul because the roadbed will need to be lowered for the project, and there isn’t much room to work there, so the bridge would be used to stage some equipment.
Shortly after the closure, local officials got some good news: The damage to the bridge wasn’t extensive and could be repaired during the closure. Had the damage been bad enough, officials had planned to repave the bridge for now and addressing the erosion when the town had the funds to do so.
The repairs were made, and the bridge reopened Nov. 2, to the delight of many in town.
A detour while the bridge was closed had caused some issues with reports of people speeding and driving erratically on back roads in town because drivers thought Route 2, not Main Street, was closed for the project because the signage was confusing. This led to an unanticipated increase in traffic on back roads.
This year also saw some key town workers call it a career.
Greg Chamberlin had been serving as the chief operator of the town’s water and wastewater systems. Chamberlin retired earlier this year after 13-plus years of service. Tristan MacGregor-Stewart, a fellow operator, has stepped in to fill the role of chief operator and the system has hired Scott Franks as its second operator.
Town Clerk and Treasurer Linda Wells retired after 27 years of service to the town. Wells has been replaced by Robin Miller, who used to work above the town office while with the now-disbanded Washington Northeast Supervisory Union, which oversaw Twinfield Union School and Cabot School, before it was merged into the Caledonia Central Supervisory Union.
After more than two decades as road foreman, Mike Nolan retired earlier this year and was replaced by town road worker Michael Bingham. There was some controversy over who would replace Nolan, with conflict-of-interest allegations leveled against Tammy Farnham, a member of the select board, by former Road Commissioner Bram Towbin. Farnham’s father-in-law, Allan Farnham, had served as road foreman before Nolan.
Towbin started raising an alarm after he learned the town was considering hiring someone other than Bingham for the job. He said Tammy Farnham should have recused herself from the process, given her family ties.
Tammy Farnham ended up resigning from the board following the allegations. In an emotional farewell, she said she and her family had been personally attacked despite the town following its hiring process. Fellow board member Sasha Thayer said no one member drove the hiring process, and it was unfair that Tammy Farnham was targeted.
Tammy Farnham said at the time that she works for a financial institution, so she couldn’t have people in the community thinking she was unethical. She agreed to stay on as project manager to help see the pedestrian walkway to completion.
She resigned in June and her replacement wasn’t appointed until October. Thayer and board Chair Jim Volz appointed Riley Carlson as the board’s third member after Carlson applied for the position. Carlson is a software engineer who grew up in town and graduated from Twinfield.
Volz didn’t seek reelection during the last town meeting in March but was written in and decided to accept another three-year term. Thayer’s term is set to expire, and she has said she is not running again, and Carlson will have to put his name forward to be voted on by residents to finish out the last year of Farnham’s three-year term.
