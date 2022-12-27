20221103_bta_bridge
In early November, workers lay asphalt as the Main Street bridge project in Plainfield neared completion.

PLAINFIELD — This year saw the Main Street bridge closed for a little over three weeks for repairs and key town staff called it a career and retired.

In 2013, the town started working on a project that would add a pedestrian walkway to the side of the bridge on Main Street near Route 2. Local officials said this walkway would make that part of town safer for pedestrians.

