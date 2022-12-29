Though it started in 2020, the statewide declaration of inclusion initiative hit a milestone this year when, as of Oct. 25, half the state’s population found itself living under a municipal government that had adopted one.

The declaration of inclusion is a short statement that a select board or similar governing body can adopt that essentially says the town or city rejects all forms of racism and bigotry and welcomes people from all walks of life. Bob Harnish and Al Wakefield, both of Rutland County, initiated the effort in 2020 following the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis Police officer. The officer, Derek Chauvin, was later convicted of Floyd’s murder and in the meantime the killing, and others like it, helped fuel the Black Lives Matter movement.

