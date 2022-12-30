BARRE TOWN — This year the town saw some key departures, another slew of recognitions, two major solar projects in the works and the first gravel ride held in town.
The year kicked off with an announcement in January by Town Manager Carl Rogers stating Rogers would be calling it a career and retiring after over 30 years of service to the town. He was hired as town manager in late September 1991.
Throughout the past three decades, Rogers has overseen many public works projects, including the acquisition and remodeling of a maintenance shop; the takeover of multiple water systems; construction of the town’s salt shed and the expansion of Barre City’s sewage treatment plant to handle demand from the town. Rogers also was involved in projects to repair and strengthen areas damaged by storms through the years and helped create the Town Forest; expand the Wilson Industrial Park; construct multiple bike paths; and install sidewalks in several parts of town.
Rogers told the select board he planned to retire at the end of January 2023 or later in that year. The town has been working on finding his replacement.
An announcement about Rogers' successor had been expected by now, with town officials stating they would be vetting candidates in November. But Select Board Chair Paul White said in an interview the process has been delayed a bit by a combination of factors. White said the applicant pool didn't have as many people with prior town management experience as town officials had expected. He said the holidays and other roadblocks slowed down the process.
White said he fully expects the town to announce its next town manager at the board's regular meeting on Jan. 3. That meeting may include another announcement about who will next lead the town's ambulance service.
After eight years working in town, seven as director of emergency medical services, Chris LaMonda told town officials in October that he would shift his career back towards education. LaMonda, who teaches EMS courses at the University of Vermont, said education, not administration, is his true passion and he wanted to get back to it.
He was recognized at a select board meeting earlier this month for his service to the town. Also recognized at that meeting was Craig Pelletier, a public works employee who worked for the town for 14 years. Pelletier has since taken a position as Berlin's first public works director.
This year also saw Assistant Town Manager Elaine Wang leave to become the city manager of Winooski. Wang started working for the town as a special project assistant in August 2015. She then became the full-time assistant town manager in April 2016.
She is credited with helping the town with sidewalk projects in East Barre and South Barre, re-equipping playgrounds in Trow Hill and Lower Graniteville and researching and planning multiple building projects. Wang served as the town's safety officer during the coronavirus pandemic and helped the town upgrade its audio and visual equipment in the municipal building, among other accomplishments.
Rogers fought back tears when Wang was recognized in April for her service, describing how hard-working and conscientious Wang is, including in helping the town facilitate her transition out.
For other recognitions, Doug and Dawn Farnham were this year's winners of the Wendell F. Pelkey Citizenship and Service Award. Doug Farnham previously served for a decade on the select board and has served on the town's Recreation Board for the past nine years, eight of them as chair. Dawn Farnham, his wife, was credited with being a consistent volunteer on Green Up Day for at least 14 years. She also volunteers at the town's bulk trash collection events and assisted with the logistics of those events for the past decade. Dawn Farnham has worked as a licensed practical nurse for 45 years.
In May, the town recognized Deb Lefebvre for her years of service to the town ahead of her retirement that month. Lefebvre was hired as an assistant town clerk in 2013, became an assistant town clerk and treasurer in 2017 and became the finance clerk last year.
She was described in a resolution as “a great asset and resource” to the offices she worked for, “whose sense of humor and contagious laugh will be missed when she retires.”
In October, the town recognized Police Chief William “Buzzy” Dodge for his 25 years of service here. Dodge was hired as a part-time EMT in town in March 1993. He was hired as a part-time police officer in May 1996 and became a full-time officer in 1997.
Dodge was promoted to corporal, the first in the department’s history, according to a resolution from the town, in 2002 and was promoted to sergeant in 2004. Dodge became the police chief in 2017, after former chief Michael Stevens retired.
The resolution noted Dodge’s “proficient, committed service” and remarked on his “respectably and professionally representing the Town of Barre.” He worked as a K-9 handler for 16 years with two dogs and has been a K-9 trainer at the Vermont Police Academy. He also serves as a certified rifle and pistol firearms instructor.
Earlier this month, the town recognized retiring paramedic Louis Messier for his 25 years of service. Messier was hired as a part-time EMT-D, or emergency medical technician-defibrillation, in August 1997. Messier then became a full-time EMT-D in October 1999. He went on to become a paramedic in 2004 and was one of the first town EMTs to receive certification as a paramedic.
Throughout his career, Messier was said to be a knowledgeable, skilled and compassionate provider.
Two large solar arrays in the works were discussed this year, with one drawing more attention than the other.
In October, town officials discussed a 5-megawatt solar array that's expected to be installed in an out-of-the-way field off of Lowery Road. That array would be about 10 times larger than any current arrays in town. Local officials have said they aren't concerned about the site of this array and have said it's in a near-perfect spot because there aren't many neighbors in that area who would be able to see it and be impacted by it.
Residents in November, however, expressed concern about a 2.1-megawatt array planned for a field on the north side of School Road. This field is surrounded by neighbors who said the array could affect their property values and their scenic views. The developers of that array have said they want to use the land around the solar panels for agriculture. Neighbors made it clear they did not want the space turned in to a community garden, noting they have plenty of their own property to create such a garden if they so choose.
In October, the town saw its first gravel bike ride with about 90 riders participating. The event was put on by Steve Maas and Phil Kolling who own and operate Green Mountain Gravel, a limited liability company based in Graniteville that promotes gravel riding in Vermont where people ride on gravel roads using bikes that are a cross between a mountain bike and a road bike. The event, called “The Grindstone,” featured three rides: a 17-mile course, a 40-mile course and a 62-mile course. It ran through parts of Brookfield, Chelsea, Corinth, Washington and Williamstown.
Organizers said the event went off “without a hitch,” and they hope to turn it into an annual ride.
