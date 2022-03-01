WARREN — Voters overwhelmingly passed a budget of $3,977,724 with a vote of 261-37 on Town Meeting Day, according to results provided by Town Clerk Reta Goss.
Although the sum represents a 21% increase over the $3.27 million budget approved in 2021, town officials explained at informational meetings ahead of Town Meeting Day, that the increase actually was just 2% over the 2019 budget approved before the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s spending plan includes increases in wages and benefits for town employees and stipends for firefighters. It also returns some $240,000 for paving which was postponed due to the pandemic.
Goss said a total of 313 ballots were cast in the election, a turnout of 20% of the town’s registered voters.
Warren had the only contest to fill an open seat on the Harwood Unified Union School District School Board. Two write-in candidates stepped up after the filing deadline with voters choosing Ashley Woods with 91 votes to Ellen Kucera with 56.
All other articles passed, Goss said. Those included setting property tax payment dates for July 15, Aug. 15 and Nov. 15 this year.
Article 5 allocates funds the town receives from the Green Mountain National Forest to the Warren Elementary School PTO. That sum has been just over $20,000 for the past two years, according to the town annual report.
Article 6 gives the Select Board permission to accept any land if donated to the town and to purchase land within the town.
Voters re-elected four members of the town Select Board. All ran unopposed. Robert Ackland and Devin Klein Corrigan won two-year seats; Camilla Behn and Andrew Cunningham three-year seats. None of the other offices on the ballot were contested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.