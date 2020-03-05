PLAINFIELD — A write-in campaign for a Select Board seat that started just hours before Town Meeting Day netted 159 votes.
Rose Paul’s last-minute campaign was initiated because some residents maintain the board’s chairwoman, Alexandra “Sasha” Thayer, doesn’t work well with others.
Thayer, who ran unopposed Tuesday, received 229 votes.
Paul made a post on Front Porch Forum Monday announcing she would be running against Thayer for Thayer’s three-year seat on the board.
“I am running as a write-in candidate because I would like to ensure that citizens and volunteers are respected in meetings and their ideas and concerns are listened to,” Paul wrote.
She talked about recently retiring from a 21-year career with The Nature Conservancy and how she served for 15 years, 14 as chairwoman, of the town’s Water and Wastewater Commission.
Paul said she didn’t know how many votes she received until she went and checked at the town office on Wednesday. The write-in total also was not provided to the Times Argus Tuesday night, but the 229 votes for Thayer were included in the other results voted by Australian ballot.
Town Clerk Linda Wells apologized in an email Thursday for not providing the write-in votes stating, “it was a 14 hour day did not have listed on my result sheet I prepared on Monday night.”
Wells did note in her results provided Tuesday there weren’t enough write-ins to mention for other elections that were voted on Tuesday.
She confirmed Thursday that while she would have to research to find out the exact totals, Paul’s write-in campaign was one of the biggest, if not the biggest, in town history.
Paul said Thursday she was gratified residents had faith in her as a candidate and supported her. She said some in town had asked her to run against Thayer earlier in the process.
“I feel that it’s hard enough in a small town to find people willing to be on the Select Board that I really didn’t want to challenge someone who was willing to step up again and put in the time needed,” she said.
Thayer was first elected to the board in 2017.
Paul said she continued to feel that way, but at the last minute she was asked by residents if she would take the position if she won a write-in campaign. She said she would.
Paul said she decided to run against Thayer because she wanted to bring a different approach and listen to and work cooperatively with volunteers. She said there are “some frictions going on” between Thayer and volunteers at board meetings. She said volunteers have become frustrated with the process and have stepped back from helping on projects, including the proposed fix of the intersection of Route 2 and Main Street.
David Strong is a former member of the board who has butted heads with Thayer recently over the Route 2 intersection. Strong said he wasn’t behind the effort to get Paul to run, but he supported her campaign.
Strong said Thayer can be difficult to work with on some issues.
“In general, well from my experience, she just can be abrasive, not listen very carefully. And it’s happened to a number of people, including myself. And I think people just thought that we should at least send a message if nothing else that we need to be civil with each other and work together better,” he said.
Strong said he’s concerned about the response the board has failed to give to the Agency of Transportation in regard to the intersection fix.
The issues with the spot, where Main Street dips down into the village at a bend in Route 2 marked by a single blinking yellow light, stem from poor sight lines, and the slope down onto Main Street can be especially hazardous in winter due to ice and snow. The intersection also sits in Plainfield’s village, which is a designated historic district.
AOT’s plan calls for the removal of an island in the middle of the intersection and a side street connecting Route 2 to Main Street. The agency would lower Route 2 by two feet in order for better sight lines and to make the slope on Main Street more manageable. A traffic signal would be installed to control traffic at the intersection and there will be a crosswalk installed on side of Route 2 toward East Montpelier and another on Main Street.
This fix would halt Route 2 access to the village by shutting down that part of Main Street for a few months. Town officials have said before losing Route 2 access is a major concern. The town’s fire department sits in the lower village, as does the town office. Business owners are also concerned about loss of business. The town’s water and sewer system would also be impacted by the project and the town would be on the hook for replacing that system, which has been estimated at $1 million, if the intersection is fixed using this plan.
Strong said he is concerned the state will walk away from the project if it appears the town is no longer a willing partner.
Erin Parizo, project manager for the intersection at AOT, said the project is complex with many moving pieces and many people from the town involved. Parizo said the state has posed some questions to the town that it is waiting on answers for, but she understands both sides are trying to figure out answers for each side’s questions.
Residents have been clamoring for an intersection fix for years. Parizo said she understands that over the years members of select boards can change and it can take a while for people to get up to speed.
She said Thayer always has had the best interests of the town and the intersection at heart, but she hasn’t been involved in the process for the same amount of years as others in the community.
She said there are other alternatives to fixing the intersection that would not require closing down Main Street.
Thayer said Thursday that Paul is “a great person.”
“People in life get to have whatever view of many things,” she said.
Thayer said she didn’t know why those who voted against her did so and wouldn’t speculate on it.
“I don’t have any way of knowing what the thought process was or what the motivations were for individuals making a vote or what the basis of their information was. I simply don’t have any way of knowing that,” she said.
She said people can have very strong points of view and it can be frustrating when others don’t agree.
Thayer said she’s been gathering information about the intersection from meetings over the years. She said support for a particular fix has waxed and waned. She pointed to a statement from the board in 2005 where it said the proposed fix at that time, a T intersection with a traffic signal, was unacceptable.
“The long and the short of it, it seems to me, is for folks, some of them who have themselves been involved for a long time and didn’t get this over the hump, for them feeling passionately that this needs to have happened yesterday. And that may be Dave Strong. And being frustrated with the pace things are going now I keep saying to myself ‘it’s really complex.’ And if people are angry and people think we’re approaching this the wrong way, maybe I don’t understand how they are feeling, but that’s the nature of really complex things,” she said.
